ICYMI, silver has quickly become *the* it-girl of all things beauty, fashion, accessories, and beyond RN. And being that the trends cross-category are (still) heavily leaning towards early 2000s nostalgia, it makes sense that the futuristic, metallic hue would make a serious comeback. Hello, silver eye makeup à la Oops!…I Did It Again-era Britney Spears ... Yes, her iconic glam, red latex catsuit, and top-tier choreography were a total cultural reset, IMO. And yes, my Millennial self is and forever will be *obsessed* with the reigning princess of pop.

Yet just as frosted, icy blue eyeshadow and vanilla perfumes have had a bit of a rebrand to the more wearable “washed denim” eye and much more modern, comforting fragrances — silver eyeshadow and liner moments too have somehow transformed into looks that are all things elegant and minimal, as well as graphic and intricate. Talk about a major glow up.

To get in on the trend you’ve likely seen all over your feed (and finally get the chance to live out your Y2K fantasy), here are 22 modernized silver eye makeup looks that are sure to serve as some serious inspo — all the way from Euphoria-inspired bedazzled lids, to chromatic siren eyes that slay.

1 Classic Silver Smokey Eye You can’t go wrong with a classic smokey eye IMO — and Kylie Jenner’s silver-eyed moment in London is the blueprint.

2 Chrome Siren Eyes Turn your siren eyes up a notch with some silver chrome pigment.

3 Wash Of Frosted Silver Keep it effortlessly chic with a wash of icy silver eyeshadow all over the lid like Camila Cabello’s 2000s glam.

4 “I’m Cold” Silver Glitter Lashes “I’m cold” makeup is the TikTok trend of the moment — and silver glitter mascara is the key to elevating the look.

5 Graphic Butterfly Wings Go bold with graphic eye makeup that mimics the look of butterfly wings.

6 Soft Girl Glittery Cut Crease This super-light cut crease is subtle and sweet, while shimmering silver keeps this look glamorously fresh.

7 Glitzy Triple Wing Line your cat eye with a bit of silver glitter and tiny rhinestones for a sultry effect.

8 High-Glam Cut Crease Megan Thee Stallion loves a fire cut crease — and this silver take on her signature look is a vibe.

9 Gunmetal Reverse Liner Add a bit of shimmer to your lower lash line, just like Addison Rae.

10 Minimal Chrome Cut Crease Get creative by topping a graphic cut crease with a bit of chromatic color.

11 Silver Rhinestoned Micro-Liner This iconic Maddy moment from season 2 of Euphoria taps tiny silver rhinestones for the memorable look.

12 Silver Inner Corner & Pearls Pearls are *very* much on-trend, and this silvery inner corner is giving major mermaidcore vibes.

13 Oil Slick Eyes Dress up dark eyeshadow with glazed silver shades for an oil slick effect.

14 Grunge, Lived-In Silver Eyes Blending the lower lash line farther down than normal creates that smudged, lived-in effect that makeup artists admit they are obsessed with.

15 Monochromatic Smokey Eye Pair a single shade of mid-tone silver with a natural lash for a chic, monochromatic vibe.

17 Smoked-Out & Sparkling Grey Eyes Whether you opt for some additional rhinestones or not, this sparkling smokey eye is stunning.

18 Sharp & Chromatic Cut Crease Connect your cat eye with a sharp cut crease for an otherworldly finish.

19 Heavily-Lined Silver Haze Cool-toned silver is met with warm cocoa shades for a daring look that feels all the more grunge with heavily-lined upper and lower lash lines.

20 Bedazzled Siren Eyes Upgrade your siren eyes with an abstract line of rhinestones through the entire look.

21 Glamorous Silver Ombré Eyes Go full-on glamour with an ombré eye that transitions from a bright white silver hue, to a deep charcoal shade.