ICYMI, silver has quickly become *the* it-girl of all things beauty, fashion, accessories, and beyond RN. And being that the trends cross-category are (still) heavily leaning towards early 2000s nostalgia, it makes sense that the futuristic, metallic hue would make a serious comeback. Hello, silver eye makeup à la Oops!…I Did It Again-era Britney Spears ... Yes, her iconic glam, red latex catsuit, and top-tier choreography were a total cultural reset, IMO. And yes, my Millennial self is and forever will be *obsessed* with the reigning princess of pop.
Yet just as frosted, icy blue eyeshadow and vanilla perfumes have had a bit of a rebrand to the more wearable “washed denim” eye and much more modern, comforting fragrances — silver eyeshadow and liner moments too have somehow transformed into looks that are all things elegant and minimal, as well as graphic and intricate. Talk about a major glow up.
To get in on the trend you’ve likely seen all over your feed (and finally get the chance to live out your Y2K fantasy), here are 22 modernized silver eye makeup looks that are sure to serve as some serious inspo — all the way from Euphoria-inspired bedazzled lids, to chromatic siren eyes that slay.