Counting down to the end of summer doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Who is ready to welcome in cooler temperatures (hello, sweater weather) and all the foliage your heart desires? But another exciting thing that a new season brings is a whole new mood board for our beauty routines — especially makeup. It’s a great time to play with darker and cooler colors fall 2022 lipstick colors with matte and satin finishes.

“Transitioning the season always calls for paying attention to hydration, especially when it comes to your lips,” celebrity makeup artist and CTZN Cosmetics Chief Creative Officer Sir John tells Bustle. “I loved the popsicles lip trend from this summer; glass-like shine without being too sticky. A great way to transition this to the fall is to pick a warmer shade with staying power like a lip tint.”

Switching over to fall lipstick colors is pretty simple. Sir John says all you’ve got to do is choose a warmer shade that compliments your skin tone and viola — he says you have the perfect fall lip. If you’re wanting to do something a little moodier and different, there are a few bold color choices you can opt for. Below he and celebrity makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran break down the top fall 2022 lipstick colors they predict will be huge, along with some product recs.

Purple Vamp Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick in Forever Night Sephora $42 See On Sephora Sir John is all about the vampy lip shades for fall. Think plum, purple, violet — these are kind of your evergreen staple for when it gets cooler. “They always add a mystic and edgy energy to any look,” he says. A dark hue like Dior’s new Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick in Forever Night is a deep berry black that is rich and bold. As a bonus, it won’t come off on your wine glass.

Glossy Plum Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick in No Restraints Sephora $25 See On Sephora Urban Decay’s latest liquid lipstick is a highly-pigmented lip product to give you the boldest lip looks. This bright purple is in your face (in the best way possible) and provides instant shine. The best part? Color will last for hours, which is all you want from a bold lip.

Red Resurgence Lipstick in Legend of Rouge Clé de Peau Beauté $65 See on Clé de Peau Beauté The classic red lip is a year-long (and most importantly universal) shade, but it’s especially perfect for the fall. “We’re going to see a resurgence of rich red tones this fall,” says Jaikaran. “Red lends itself to being both classic and edgy.” Opt for something like Clé de Peau’s newest collection of lipsticks. In collaboration with celebrity makeup artist and its global color director Benjamin Puckey, these lipsticks come in different textures and finishes and boast 30 new shades. The classic red here goes on velvet smooth and gives off bright color that lasts for hours.

Classic Red Yves Saint Laurent The Bold High Pigment Lipstick in 1971 Rouge Provocation Sephora $39 See On Sephora YSL’s latest launch is a bold pigmented lipstick that provides full coverage in just one swipe. This classic red goes on smoothly and has buildable shine with staying power.

Warm Rust Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip Ulta $20 See On Ulta Want to put a fun spin on the classic red? Sir John recommends going towards a rusty red shade for your fall lip color. Consider a shade like Beauty Bakerie’s deep warm rust that has a pretty matte finish to really define your pout.

Sunset Rust Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist For Ever Matte 24HR Longwear Liquid Lipstick in 342 Infinite Sunset Sephora $25 See On Sephora This latest from Make Up For Ever is a liquid lipstick that boasts an impressive 24 hours of staying power. Infinite Sunset is a warm rusty red to feels lightweight on the lips and gives a matte finish.

Brick Red Givenchy Le Rouge Sheer Velvet Matte Lipstick in Brique Sephora $43 See On Sephora Sir John also likes a brick red shade if you want something a little different than a classic red. Givenchy’s latest lipstick is a sheer matte that is buildable. Aptly named Brique, this brick red is super pretty on.

Dark Red Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Omi 107 Sephora $39 See On Sephora The Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick is a staple for many pro MUAs, but this brick rose red is perfect for fall. It has a lightweight formula with a smooth, matte finish.

Blue-Based Red Gel Semi-Shine Lipstick in Scarlet Red Mary Kay $18 See On Mary Kay If you’ve got a cooler or neutral undertone, Jaikaran likes blue-based red lipsticks. Her pick is Mary Kay’s Gel Semi-Shine Lipstick in Scarlet Red, which has a long-lasting wear time and delivers bright red pigment with a slightly satin-y sheen.

Really Red Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick in Classic Sephora $24 See On Sephora Saie’s newest product is a hydrating matte lipstick that gives great color and is packed with nourishing skin care ingredients. You’ll find hyaluronic acid, olive oil, and berry fruit wax hydrate lips and give them a soft-focus effect to blur any lines and cracks.

Burgundy Code Red: Rooi CTZN Cosmetics $28 See On CTZN Cosmetics Sir John also recommends burgundy. “[It] adds a sultry dimension to classic red lip shades,” he says. His pick is the CTZN Cosmetics Code Red Lipstick in Rooi. It’s a super creamy and highly-pigmented lipstick that gives off the rich burgundy shade in a velvet matte finish.

Deep Burgundy Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Brenda UOMA Beauty $24 See On UOMA Beauty Highly pigmented but still lightweight, UOMA’s matte lipstick in Brenda gives a stunning burgundy shade to lips.

‘90s Brown Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick Sephora $20 See On Sephora Sir John says that 1990s-inspired brown lips are a chic classic that suits everyone, and can be dressed up or worn for an everyday look. This new lipstick from Rare Beauty is a rich chocolate shade with a matte finish. It’s also buildable, super hydrating, and long-lasting.