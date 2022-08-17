Counting down to the end of summer doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Who is ready to welcome in cooler temperatures (hello, sweater weather) and all the foliage your heart desires? But another exciting thing that a new season brings is a whole new mood board for our beauty routines — especially makeup. It’s a great time to play with darker and cooler colors fall 2022 lipstick colors with matte and satin finishes.
“Transitioning the season always calls for paying attention to hydration, especially when it comes to your lips,” celebrity makeup artist and CTZN Cosmetics Chief Creative Officer Sir John tells Bustle. “I loved the popsicles lip trend from this summer; glass-like shine without being too sticky. A great way to transition this to the fall is to pick a warmer shade with staying power like a lip tint.”
Switching over to fall lipstick colors is pretty simple. Sir John says all you’ve got to do is choose a warmer shade that compliments your skin tone and viola — he says you have the perfect fall lip. If you’re wanting to do something a little moodier and different, there are a few bold color choices you can opt for. Below he and celebrity makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran break down the top fall 2022 lipstick colors they predict will be huge, along with some product recs.
