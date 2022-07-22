We’re smack in the middle of the ‘Fiery Depths of Hell’ part of summer, which means that in only a few more weeks of miserable heat, fall will be back. There is something magical about a walk on a crisp morning with a spiced latte in hand and colorful leaves hitting the pavement. The enthusiasm for this time of year is not lost on me. But my favorite thing about the fall? The fashion (said obnoxiously in all caps).

Oh, the fashion. Though always a thrilling change of pace, fall fashion trends generally amount to the same old sweater/denim combo with some iteration of a black boot — but not this year. For autumn 2022, cumbersome clogs, avant-garde sweaters, and a renaissance of the dirt bike-inspired fashion trend from years past (TBT to Rihanna's moto-themed Fenty x Puma spring 2018 show) will be omnipresent in fashion and on feeds.

The sartorial vibe come September will focus on funky, elevated footwear, leather toppers, fluffy accessories, and the baggy cargo pants worn by pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne in the early 2000s. Speaking of Y2K, remember trucker hats? Yep, they’re back in full force (mostly thanks to Megan Thee Stallion). The revival is giving me vivid flashbacks of Ashton Kutcher in his Punk’d era and, as a result, the infamous Ed Hardy and Von Dutch styles you saw atop the head of just about every celeb.

So, with fall on the horizon, I’ve spotlighted 10 of the hottest trends that you’ll be seeing everywhere soon. Keep scrolling for the fall fashion 411 (yes, I’ve decided we’re saying that again).

Jumbo Clogs

Clunky clogs are happening — don’t fight me on this, it’s simply a fact. While these shoes were basically unavoidable in the ‘70s and ‘90s, clogs eventually lost their “cool” factor. Now, an array of maximalist variations from the likes of Simon Miller and Lisa Says Gah! have been popping up left and right.

Abstract Sweaters

Sweaters with asymmetrical hems and edgy cut-outs have been spotted on the runway at Kiko Kostadinov, No.21, and GCDS, and on the backs of fashion girlies like Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and more.

Statement Loafers

This preppy shoe trend is very much on for fall — specifically, elevated options with chunky soles, funky prints, embroidery, and adornments. While Louis Vuitton showed peep-toe loafers, Eckhaus Latta served up ultra-bulky platform styles in various colors.

Leather Outerwear

Leather jackets for fall? I know...groundbreaking. But the designs that brands put out this year are a departure from the traditional motorcycle style — I’m talking long, grungy duster jackets, boy blazers, and more unexpected outfit toppers.

Trucker Hats

Oh, the trucker hat. One of the most legendary Y2K accessories (remember when Lindsay Lohan donned one that said “Drama Queen”?). The nostalgic hat is in the beginning stages of a massive comeback. Everyone — from Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa to Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Lady Gaga — has been reaching for them lately.

Oversize Button-Ups

A big, boxy button-up never really goes out of style. An enduring fashion staple, these shirts exude casual elegance. Kendall Jenner, a dedicated fan of this look, paired a blue striped version with yellow shorts and classic Adidas Sambas for a look worthy of copying.

Fur Accessories

Fluff-coated accessories were splattered throughout the fall 2022 collections, from fuzzy footwear at Loewe and Bottega Veneta, to plush hats at Versace and Gucci, and bags featuring soft textures at Fendi and Off-White.

Maxi Skirts

While mini skirts are also having a moment, we’re pivoting to the maxi for fall. We saw runway-skimming skirts at Dior, Etro, Chloe, Acne Studios, Altuzarra, and more. Bella Hadid has also been snapped sporting a zip-away cargo maxi skirt, as well as a denim style.

Cargo Pants

These baggy, utility-style pants — a staple in the ‘90s and early-aughts — have had a big-time resurgence as of late. Both Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner have rocked the Jaded London parachute cargo pants (seen below) recently.

Motocross

This aesthetic is something we’ve seen on the runway time and time again over the years. Now, the bold look is back with a bang — perhaps, thanks to Rosalía’s latest album Motomami. Ever the trendsetter, Kim Kardashian recently stepped out in a pair of red, white, and blue color block pantaboots by Balenciaga that were giving total motocross vibes.