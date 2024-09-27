Fall is officially here, and as temperatures drop, it’s time for a wardrobe refresh. After you’ve updated your knits and outerwear, shoes are next on the list. Luckily, a wide range of shoe trends dominated the fall 2024 fashion shows to elevate your fall looks. From over-the-knee boots reaching new heights — thigh highs practically reaching pants status — to more sensible (and chic) Mary Jane flats, there were shoes on the runways for everyone.

While new trends emerged, like over-the-top fuzzy shoes and square toes, some classic fall staples got a fresh new spin. Loafers got a major lift (literally) with stacked platforms, while pumps — which usually come with sky-high stilettos — have shrunk down to dainty kitten heels.

As you begin to pull out your fall coat, it’s the perfect excuse to make your shoes the focal point of your outfit. Already seen on some of your favorite celebs like Zendaya and Charli XCX, here are eight shoe trends to test drive this season.

Beloved by pop-rock icons like Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX, moto boots were everywhere at this season’s fashion shows. Bright red options stomped down the runway at Loewe and more classic styles were spotted at Coach. They’re the perfect shoe to add edginess to your fall outfit, and you won’t have to sacrifice comfort either.

It seemed like boots were getting taller and taller this season, reaching new thigh heights at Gucci, Fendi, and Stella McCartney’s shows. While the trend may seem intimidating at first, think of over-the-knee boots as really thick leg warmers, or even pants, that can help you pull off the micro-bottom craze. For the more petite crowd, high-heeled options are your friend for stepping into this trend.

Whether you’re a prim and proper Blair Waldorf or a messy Serena van der Woodsen, a pointy pump can help polish off your look. This season, kitten heel versions gracefully walked the runways at Prada, Chloe, and Isabel Marant, making it easier than ever to throw on a pair of heels.

Loafers are the quintessential fall shoe, giving back-to-school vibes no matter what era of life you’re in. This season, the classic loafer got a makeover, with brands like Gucci and Victoria Beckham sending platform loafers down the runway. And, the added boost doesn’t compromise comfort, making it a refreshing new take on the collegiate staple.

While you may gravitate toward fuzzy knits and coats to keep warm, this season, you can add fuzzy shoes to the mix. Luar showed tall exaggerated faux fur boots (as seen on Tinashe), while more demure kitten heels got the muppet treatment at Jill Sander, showcasing the trend on all shoe silhouettes. If the idea of all faux fur shoes seems too heavy, opt for a lighter shearling sandal to get the same comfy feel.

Cowboy Carter dropped earlier this year, but the Western aesthetic is still going strong. Whether you’re out in the fields or grabbing a drink at your local bar, these boots give main character energy. Go for a classic evergreen style or a more fashion-forward option like the Off-White “For Walking” boots.

When different types of shoes — boots, pumps, flats — all come in square toe, you know you have a strong trend. From FKA Twigs’ extreme platform boots to Ariana Greenblatt’s classic block heel, the square toe brings a modern feel to your favorite shoe.

Ballet flats are everywhere this season. From classic round silhouettes to strappy Mary Janes, these comfy flats will have your feet dancing for joy — or, at the very least, will let you keep dancing all night long. Different colors and textures can make them feel true to your style whether you prefer a more grungy look like the red and black Mary Janes that walked Versace’s runway or a more classic silhouette à la Tory Burch ballet flats.