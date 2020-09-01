Beauty
'Floating Eyeliner' Is Going To Be The It Makeup Look For Fall
Plus nine other trends you'll want to try stat.
Just like your wardrobe, makeup trends also change with the seasons. From cycling out summer pastels to trying new and deeper lip colors, beauty looks definitely evolve with the weather — and if you need a little inspiration or want to try something new, check out these fall 2020 makeup trends that'll be everywhere as the weather cools down.
Bustle reached out to beauty experts including Benefit Cosmetics' Jared Bailey, makeup artist Jenny Patinkin, Urban Decay’s global makeup artist Steve Kassajikian, Emmy award-winning makeup artist for FX's Pose Deja Smith, influencer and brand owner Christen Dominique, influencer Brittany Xavier, and others for their thoughts on what you can expect to see as temperatures cool. There's no shortage of ways to express your style via your makeup this season.
From a bevy of eyeliner trends and brow shapes to which eyeshadow colors will be popular, beauty lovers have plenty of options to incorporate into their makeup routines. Whether you're looking for something to wear during your next Zoom call or you just want to try something a bit bold, there's a fall 2020 makeup trend out there for you.
Grab your pen and notebook, because you'll want to take notes on what to wear this fall.