And just like that, 2022 is just around the corner. But no need to panic. A new year can be exciting. As cliché as it may be, it can serve as a clean slate to start new on anything you want, whether it be picking up a new hobby or trying out new makeup trends.

Seriously, 2022 is the perfect time to completely change up your signature makeup look or experiment with a specific product that’s been on your mind. As the world starts to open up more and more, you can pretty much do whatever you want when it comes to your makeup. “After a year of limitations, beauty is anything but limited and 2022 will be full of possibilities,” Nick Stenson, senior vice president of store & services operations at Ulta, tells Bustle.

Think bright colors. Glossy sheens. Geometric shapes. Makeup trends in 2022 are shaping up to be bold and super fun. But with so many options, it’s hard to know where to start. To help narrow it down, Stenson and Keri Blair, M.A.C Cosmetics’ senior national artist, broke down the 2022 makeups trends they think will be huge. Scroll down to find one you’ll love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Juicy Textures Blair says that “juicy textures” are going to be huge for 2022. She recommends going with glossy and shiny finishes on your lips and eyes in fun berry shades. You can grab a product that already has that dewiness to it, but if you want to go the extra mile, she recommends adding something like the M.A.C Cosmetics Shine Mixing Medium to get an even juicier texture. “[This] is a must-have for all things wet and shiny,” she says. “It’s easy to use on the eyes and face and isn’t sticky while taking you in the glow zone.”

2 Glowing Mattes Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images It may sound like an oxymoron, but Blair says to keep an eye out for “glowing” mattes (aka matte foundations, powders, and eyeshadows with a satin-like finish) next year. If you’re not a fan of gloss or shiny highlighters, but still want a soft, lit-from-within glow, this look is a great middle ground.

3 Bright Pastels Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As for colors to look out for next year, Blair says you’ll want to stock up on anything pastel-colored. Lavender, soft pink, light peach, baby blues — these are pretty shades to try for your next eyeshadow or lipstick.

4 Graphic Eyeliner Stenson predicts that graphic eyeliner will still be going strong well into 2022. “There are no rules when it comes to graphic eyeliners,” he says. “Be as creative and imaginative as you want.” Take a cue from Yara Shahidi and opt for a bold color like neon blue and draw on a negative space cat-eye for something really dynamic.

5 Power Pinks Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Blair predicts pink is going to be a major hue for 2022. In what she calls “power pink,” this shade of pink is bold and bright. Wear it on your lips with a fun lipstick or on the corner of your eyes (like this look from Prabal Gurung’s Spring Summer 2022 show) for a really cool pop of color.

6 Mint Green Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Another color callout from Blair is mint green. Splash it across your eyes (as seen here on the Jason Wu Spring Summer 2022 runway) for a pretty watercolor effect.

7 Sheer Coverage The no-makeup-makeup look will continue to go strong for the new year. Stenson says people are going to want to show off their “real selves” and embrace unique features, like freckles and birthmarks. “The look is less about covering imperfections and more about accentuating one’s natural beauty,” he says. Opt for sheer coverage with a tinted moisturizer or lightweight foundation to get that natural-looking glow.

8 Clean Beauty CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation Ulta $11.99 See On Ulta Stenson says that consumers are growing more mindful about what they put on their skin, especially when it comes to makeup. He sees clean beauty products being the go-to for many. Something like CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation gives you a lightweight formula with buildable coverage and a clean formula that is made without parabens or phthalates.

9 Dramatic Eyelashes Lash Drip Lashes KISS $4.99 See On KISS Add intensity to any look with long, voluminous lashes. Stenson says that consumers will look to lengthening mascaras and faux eyelashes to really make a statement with their eyes. Pro tip: He recommends cutting the lash strip into three pieces and placing the longer, outer end first along the lash line, followed by the middle, and then the shorter piece for a more natural look.