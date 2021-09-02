Just when you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to eyebrows, someone comes and takes it up another notch. There’s been the resurgence of thinner ‘90s eyebrows, thicker block brows, bushy brows, laminated brows, bleached brows; you name it. But at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 on Sept. 1, Griff took the bleached eyebrow look to the next level.

Dying her OG darker brows a fresh bright blonde hue for the awards night, Griff, whose real name is Sarah Faith Griffiths, added a fresh adornment to differentiate her look on the red carpet even further. Griff kept her make-up very pared back, with natural-looking dewy skin, winged eyeliner and a peachy lip gloss, but on top of her bleached blonde eyebrows, the singer added a single line of diamanté pieces across both brows. She paired her dramatic beauty look with a chopped-up pale blue Natasha Zinko dress and chunky loafers.

Griff is no stranger to fashionable lewks, and her latest red-carpet appearance is no exception. The 20-year-old singer wore London-based designer Clio Peppiatt for her first festival performance at Latitude 2021, created the outfit for her first headlining gig out of some old curtains (as told to Vogue’s Inside The Wardrobe), and proudly sported Tom Daley’s famed Team GB knitted cardigan over a ruffled top and Tokyo skirt for her performance at The National Lottery Team GB event.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Griff, who released her latest single “One Night” earlier in the day (September 1), isn’t the first celebrity to let their eyebrows do the talking for an event. Lady Gaga (of course Lady Gaga did it first) adopted the bling brows style for a performance at the 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2014. As far as bleached brows go, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Maisie Williams sparked a trend when they switched out their OG dark brows for the dramatic bleached blonde look earlier this year, too.