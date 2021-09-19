Summer is not leaving just yet. With the last month of the warm-weather season finally here, our team of fashion editors is shopping accordingly, filling our online carts with everything from strappy sandals to standout swimsuits to stylish straw bags. Whether you’re in the middle of a heat wave, or starting to anticipate that first fall breeze, these picks will have you fit for the beach, pool, and everywhere in between.

But don’t fear: there’s no need to change your entire look or reassess your whole wardrobe. These summer picks are all about updating your outfit with a few well-placed accessories — think sparkly baubles or neon fringe bags — or adding to your assortment of easy wardrobe staples. Think colorful maxi dresses, wear-with-anything bodysuits, or everyday totes.

It’s just what you need to elevate your wardrobe before the season ends. If you’ve been in a style rut, consider this your sartorial refresh. Our editors are constantly scouring the market for trends and standalone pieces alike, and we’ve got all the most exciting pieces we’ve seen lately, right here.

From easy bralettes to rubber slides, wide-brim hats to statement stops, here’s what the Bustle fashion team is shopping this month.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Jessica Andrews, Deputy Fashion Editor Courtesy of Jessica Andrews “Though 2000s-inspired fashion would be my go-to if I ever say, went to a party again, this season, I’ve been taking inspiration from the ‘70s for my wardrobe,” says Andrews. “Something about the sweeping maxi dresses, big hair, platform sandals, and oversize sunglasses just feels so perfectly summer to me.”

Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises Fresh Bella Lemon Soft Cup Bra Gabi Fresh Bella Lemon Soft Cup Bra Playful Promises Size 36C-44G $33 $23 See on Playful Promises After going almost 2 years braless at home, I don’t see myself strapping on a wired contraption any time soon. That said, once I’m back in the office, I’ll have to wear something and this soft bralette is the perfect fit. It’s made of nylon and mesh, so it’s super comfortable, and the high-rising cups give me enough coverage to feel secure. Bonus? It goes up to cup size 44G.

Abacaxi Gingham Dress Eva Dress In Cosmic Gingham Abacaxi Size XS-2X $375 See on Abacaxi Have you ever seen gingham look so romantic? This dreamy mixed print dress makes a dramatic statement — but made of 100% Indian cotton — it’s comfortable enough to sleep in. My favorite part? It’s the work of Indian-American designer Sheena Sood whose work is often inspired by her culture and heritage.

Risata Sparkling Rosé Risata Sparkling Rose 750ml Leukens $13.99 See on Leukens It’s not really summer until I have a glass of rosé and Risata Wines makes one of my favorites. It has a bright aroma of strawberry, raspberry, and delicate floral notes — and pairs so well with my grilled fish dishes.

Cynthia Rowley Tallulah Dress Talullah Dress Cynthia Rowley Size XS-L $375 See on Cynthia Rowley Now that safe, socially-distanced weddings are possible, it seems my calendar is filling up with them. I love this dress for all those fancy, outdoors events: the organza is fun and whimsical, and the color feels so perfect for summer. I paired it with glitter shoes for a festive touch.

Aritzia Blouse Wilfred Saga Blouse Aritzia Size 2XS-XL $128 See on Aritzia Though some offices are opening up, for the most part, I’ll be using Zoom for the forseeable future. That means plenty of pretty blouses will find a happy home in my wardrobe, like this smocked chiffon top with sheer sleeves from Aritzia.

Farm Rio Striped Pants Lucy Stripes Pants Farm Rio Size XS-XL $155 See on Farm Rio Not letting summer go without a few more vacations on the calendar. This month, I plan on sneaking away to Napa for lots of time enjoying the outdoors, and these striped pants will be the perfect easy-going, statement piece to pack on my trip.

Ultra Mega Red Leggings Engravings From Dimension Rad Leggings Ultra Mega Rad Size XS-XL $70 See on Ultra Mega Rad I’m a big fan of comfortable leggings that I can work out or just chill in the house in. This style is fun and quirky yet super durable and high-quality — and fun to pair with all the crop tops and tees I’ve collected over quarantine.

Mekita Rivas, Senior Fashion Writer Courtesy of Mekita Rivas “My summer style is all about ease,” says Rivas. “I gravitate toward singular statement pieces that I can throw on and not have to think too hard about. This is the season when I get a little more daring with prints, color, and texture because, let’s be real, it’s hot out and you should be able to be unapologetically bold with your fashion choices!”

Canada Goose Hoodie Women's Muskoka Hoodie Canada Goose $350 See On Canada Goose A hoodie for summer might seem counterintuitive, but how many times has a sudden temperature drop left you scrounging around for a little warmth? This cozy number is an ideal beach companion that’ll keep you comfortable well into those chilly summer nights.

Cariuma White Sneakers Off-White Canvas Cariuma $79 See On Cariuma Classic white sneakers are a year-round necessity, but during the summer, you may as well live in them. They go with everything, from playful sundresses to casual athleisure. Plus, for every pair you buy, the brand will plant two trees. Now that’s going green.

Johanna Ortiz Top Lava Curcuma Top Johanna Ortiz $795 See On Johanna Ortiz Tropical prints are a summertime must-have, and this gorgeous design is sure to turn heads from happy hour to the dance floor. You can pair it with the matching skirt for a complete ensemble, or opt for a more relaxed feel in jeans and sandals.

Grace Lee Rose Earrings Rose Stud Earrings Grace Lee $858 See On Grace Lee Statement earrings don’t always have to be big and bold. These dainty rose studs are conversation starters in their own right, and will add a touch of glam to any look.

Chelsea Paris Heels Ace, Red Chelsea Paris $325 See On Chelsea Paris Sometimes you just need a pop of color and a good pair of heels. And if you can get both at the same time? Well, consider your look handled. These cherry red heels are all you need to turn up the heat for your next date night.

Fe Noel Swimsuit Nutmeg Swimsuit Fe Noel $228 See On Fe Noel The best part about summer is all the pool and beach time you get. And that means more opportunities to show off your chic swimwear, like this tropical inspired one-piece that can also double as a bodysuit.

Petit Kouraj Bag Mini Fringe - Hibiscos Petit Kouraj $375 See On Petit Kouraj Plain canvas tote bags are functional but, let’s be honest, they can be a bit drab. Switch out the boring tote for a playful carryall that’s every bit as practical as it is colorful.

Flor de Maria Heels Kelly White Flor de Maria $285 See On Flor de Maria White heels are a warm weather staple. Rock them with jeans, mini skirts, or even sweatpants for a cool take on the high-low vibe. The straps and open toe silhouette add texture and visual interest, making them a bit more elevated than your average heels.

Montblanc x Maison Kitsuné Tote Montblanc x Maison Kitsuné Tote Montblanc $1,220 See On Montblanc Everyone’s got mixed feelings about going back to the office. But at least it provides an excuse to upgrade your work accessories, like with this quirky leather tote that’s got all the pockets and compartments you need.

Avery Matera, Fashion News Writer Courtesy of Avery Matera “Though summertime calls for denim cut-offs, while cooler weather brings with it the necessity for a good pair of ankle-cropped jeans, my personal style remains pretty consistent throughout the year,” says Matera. “I look for the classics that will last forever, with bodysuits, striped cashmere, chic carryall bags, and leather jackets as mainstays of my wardrobe. Though I generally don’t stray far from a navy, black, and white canvas, a pandemic spent with family in North Carolina has resulted in pale pink additions that are a shock to even me—but I love it.”

Wolford Bodysuit Wolford Jamaika String Bodysuit Shopbop $195 See on Shopbop A bodysuit is a true essential, whether you’re styling it with cut-off jean shorts or a cocktail skirt. The ease of wear is a must, with no risk of bunching, pulling, or un-tucking. And after texting hundreds of bodysuits, Wolford still takes the cake in terms of elegance, fit, and long-lasting quality.

La Ligne Sweater Hardy Sweater La Ligne $275 See on La Ligne You can never have too many stripes. And the best place to head for the classic pattern is La Ligne. While I have a lot of trouble sticking to just one purchase from the NYC-based brand per, well, week, their new Hardy sweater is next on the list. With a short silhouette that isn’t quite cropped, it’s knit from their delicious 7-ply 100% cashmere that you’re going to want to live in.

Bea Bongiasca Enamel Earrings Bea Bongiasca 9-Karat Gold, Sterling Silver, and Enamel Earrings Net-a-Porter $500 See on Net-a-Porter There’s something so whimsical yet elegant about Bea Bongiasca’s designs and I keep dreaming about them for Fall. Even though I’m generally averse to anything too colorful, the two-toned enamel hoops that are part of her classic collection — in bright azure, bubblegum pink, and kelly green — are just the thing that I’ve been craving to peek out from underneath my hair as I walk down the street.

Virgin Suncare Body Oil Baciato dal Sole Nourishing Body Oil, Il Piccolo Virgin Suncare $42 See on Virgin Suncare One of my favorite launches as of late is Virgin Suncare, which is a botanical body oil that provides a sun-kissed sheen and smells like heaven, but also offers a natural SPF sun protectant. Though it has previously only been available in a full-size bottle, the brand just released a new Il Piccolo size that’s perfect for travel.

Celine Bucket Bag Sangle Bucket Bag Celine $2,400 See on Celine When it comes to handbag splurges, my M.O. is that it has to be just as easy to throw around as my canvas totes. And that’s exactly what the classic Celine Sangle bag is. It fits a laptop, plus whatever else you want to throw inside, while also feeling like an everyday carryall and not a cumbersome weekend bag instead. That said, throw some clothing in it for an impromptu weekend trip to the beach this Fall! It’ll work for that, too.

Intermix Cashmere Polo Hillary Cashmere Polo Sweater Intermix $248 See on Intermix Preppy tennis wears have hit a high for this coming Fall and while this prior uniform-wearing student isn’t pushing her way into a store to buy a pleated mini skirt, the collared shirts are slowly making their way back into my lexicon. My favorite piece for the season is this Intermix exclusive cashmere polo, which is just boxy enough without feeling too slouchy.

Alix of Bohemia Shirt Annabel Liberty Poppy and Daisy Shirt Alix of Bohemia $480 See on Alix of Bohemia Alix of Bohemia has this uncanny ability to walk the fine line between bohemian and preppy, crafting an arsenal of crisp button-down shirts that feel one-of-a-kind, even if they aren’t. She’s begun to craft a small quantity of shirts and dresses that reach beyond her bespoke beginnings and are currently ripe for the picking.

Agolde Jeans Agolde Pinch Waist High Rise Kick Jeans Shopbop $178 See on Shopbop I consider myself quite the denim connoisseur, but until this Fall, I had never slipped into a pair of Agolde jeans. Whether you’re opting for a high-waist straight leg, cropped flare, ‘90s-style wide leg, or cutoffs, their denim weave looks flattering on literally everyone, for day or nighttime wear.

Tory Burch Dinnerware Spongeware Dinner Plate, Set of 2 Tory Burch $78 See on Tory Burch I love hosting and this dinnerware set from Tory Burch is the perfect colorful yet chic addition to my dining room table.