It’s hot out. Like... really hot — and dressing up gets complicated when you factor in three-digit temperatures, day in and day out. How can you wear actual clothes when you’re sweating buckets and just want to sit in front of a fan for a couple hours?

It’s tempting to resort to the same warm-weather basics in the middle of summer — those trusty denim shorts and cotton tees are so damn reliable, after all — but there are ways to jazz up your look. Start by investing in statement pieces that can complement any outfit, no matter how casual or low key. Instead of wearing the same white sneakers, for example, try swapping in a pair of vibrant slides for a pop of color.

The key to dressing for a heatwave is embracing breezy, lightweight fabrics — think linen and silk — over heavier materials like polyester and wool. And don’t forget to go bold with patterns and prints. (If you can’t have fun with your look when it’s 100 degrees outside and everyone’s melting, when can you?)

Below, 10 heatproof must-haves — from convertible tops to maxi dresses — Bustle fashion editors are shopping right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Everyday Errand Keep Your Cool Underwire Bra Wacoal Size 32C-42G $60 See On Wacoal Wearing bras again remains a controversial effort, but if you’re feeling compelled to throw one on, this style offers a suitable option. With cooling fabric, underwire for support, and a comfortable mesh band, it’s a summertime necessity.

2 For The Pool Party Women's Slide Sandal with Gucci Logo Gucci Size 4-12 $360 See On Gucci Say hello to your new go-to summer shoes. They’re just as effortless as your sporty slides, but much, much chicer. The ’90s-inspired style will instantly dress up your favorite floral dress or work with a printed caftan — perfect for lounging poolside. And with rubber material and an open-toe design, they’ll protect from direct light and heat, and give your toes room to breathe. See similar styles available in-stock here.

3 For The Destination Wedding Lacing-Detail Maxi Dress H&M Size XS-XXL $49.99 See On H&M Events are back on, meaning you need something to wear — preferably over and over again if you’ve got several weddings to attend this summer. This floor-sweeping halter maxi dress fits the bill, and with its woven recycled polyester fabric and low-cut neckline, it’s breezy enough to keep you cool in sweltering temps. Try styling it with chic white heels or colorful espadrilles and gold jewelry.

4 For The Tropical Vacay Moxi-104 Sunglasses Coco and Breezy One size $285 See On Coco and Breezy How many sunglasses is too many? The limit does not exist. These tortoise-print sunnies are ultra glam and will look flawless with a neutral one-piece swimsuit. Most importantly, the tinted gradient lenses — with 100% UV protection — will shield your eyes from the sun.

5 For The Day In The Park Le Bob Gadjo Logo-Appliquéd Cotton-Canvas Bucket Hat Jacquemus Size 56-60 $115 See On Jacquemus If you’re headed to the park for a picnic, this on-trend bucket hat is a must. The brim will protect your nose and face from sun exposure, and the fuchsia hue is playful and not-so-serious. It’s just what you need for a leggings-and-T-shirt kind of vibe.

6 For The Grocery Run Beaded Fringe Mask Abacaxi One size $65 See On Abacaxi Masks are now a wardrobe staple, and the more embellished and elaborate, the better. This design hits all the high marks, complete with beads, fringe, and adjustable pink ribbon ties. It’s breathable, which means your face won’t be sweating underneath, and unlike masks with loops, the ribbon attachment won’t hurt your ears.

7 For The Netflix Marathon Women's Re:Play Brief Parade Size XS-3XL $9 See On Parade For those days when your only plan is to sit around in your underwear — with the AC running and your favorite TV show playing in the background, of course — these briefs are non-negotiable. They’ve got a cooling paneled mesh front, breathable cotton lining, and soft recycled yarns that feel oh-so-comfortable. See similar styles available in-stock here.

8 For The Beach Getaway Amina Purple One Piece Swimsuit Andrea Iyamah Size XS-XXL $150 See On Andrea Iyamah Cutouts are an obvious choice for blistering hot temps. This purple one-piece swimsuit has extra long straps so you can switch up the silhouette — from halter to off-shoulder to strapless — whenever you want.

9 For The First Date Multi Scarves Midi Skirt Farm Rio Size XS-XL $175 See On Farm Rio There’s no better time to indulge in a little (or a lot of) print and pattern mixing. This skirt embodies the spirit of summer and features an asymmetrical hem that adds even more visual interest. And the breezy viscose fabric will keep you nice and cool from dinner to drinks.