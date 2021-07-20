It’s hot out. Like... really hot — and dressing up gets complicated when you factor in three-digit temperatures, day in and day out. How can you wear actual clothes when you’re sweating buckets and just want to sit in front of a fan for a couple hours?
It’s tempting to resort to the same warm-weather basics in the middle of summer — those trusty denim shorts and cotton tees are so damn reliable, after all — but there are ways to jazz up your look. Start by investing in statement pieces that can complement any outfit, no matter how casual or low key. Instead of wearing the same white sneakers, for example, try swapping in a pair of vibrant slides for a pop of color.
The key to dressing for a heatwave is embracing breezy, lightweight fabrics — think linen and silk — over heavier materials like polyester and wool. And don’t forget to go bold with patterns and prints. (If you can’t have fun with your look when it’s 100 degrees outside and everyone’s melting, when can you?)
Below, 10 heatproof must-haves — from convertible tops to maxi dresses — Bustle fashion editors are shopping right now.
