It may still feel like April in our heads, but the holidays are somehow right around the corner. Yes, it makes zero sense whatsoever. If you’re feeling caught off guard by the fact that New Year's Eve is mere weeks away, don’t worry because you are definitely not alone. While the festive season will look a lot different this year, some traditions will remain intact. Chief among them? Gift giving, of course.

Fortunately, gift giving no longer requires leaving the comfort of your home and changing out of your super cozy PJs (they’re just so warm and toasty). Thanks to the beauty of the internet, you don’t have to deal with long lines in the freezing snow or fighting over the last cashmere scarf at the department store à la Serendipity.

E-commerce has been on the rise for the past several holiday seasons, but 2020 is sure to be its biggest year yet. And that means you’re going to be inundated with Black Friday ads, Cyber Monday deals, and more retail newsletters than you can keep track of. It can be stressful trying to keep up with all the best gift options, especially for your fashion-loving friends who might feel impossible to shop for.

That’s why Bustle editors searched high and low for a few items that'll be at the top of every trendsetter’s holiday wish list. From classic jewelry pieces to one of Meghan Markle’s activewear staples, there’s something for everyone, no matter how selective they might be.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

1 Variegated-Knit Mock-Neck Sweater Dress Old Navy Size XS-XXL $54.99 See On Old Navy This long-sleeve cream sweater dress strikes just the right balance between chic and cozy. Your gift recipient can pair it with booties, tights, and an oversize plaid coat, and they'll be all set for holiday festivities.

2 Alania Boot Christian Wijnants Size 36-41 $800 See On Christian Wijnants Everyone needs at least one pair of boots that scream, “I am impossibly chic and pulled together.” These fit the bill, plus the sleek wooden heel is a head-turner and instantly dresses up any look.

3 Nouveau Hamilton Large Crocodile Embossed Leather Satchel Michael Kors One Size $378 See On Michael Kors Who doesn’t love a statement bag, especially in a festive holiday hue? This deep, mossy green shade will look beautiful with literally anything, and the gold hardware adds a dose of extra glam.

4 Yellow Check & Wool Beret Olivia Latinovich Size S-L $130 See On Olivia Latinovich Have a friend who's obsessed with Emily in Paris? Gift them this unexpected twist on the classic piece of French headwear. It’s the perfect finishing touch, whether rocking a white button-up and jeans or a turtleneck paired with a sweeping maxi skirt.

5 Align Pant 28" Lululemon Size O-14 $98 See On Lululemon This is the perfect gift for any Meghan Markle fan or legging obsessive. The Duchess of Sussex is known to sport this exact item on the regular, and they're especially useful for anyone who's staying home more than usual these days.

6 Miya Knit Cardigan Dress Hanifa Size XXS-XL $209 See On Hanifa For the fashion lover who can't get enough of Sex And The City reruns on HBO Max, let them channel their inner Sarah Jessica Parker with this stunner of a dress from a celebrated Black-owned brand. SJP herself was recently spotted wearing the purple version with a pair of hot pink pumps from her own shoe collection.

7 Attract Stud Pierced Earrings Swarovski One Size $69 See On Swarovski Some must-haves are simply non-negotiable, and stud earrings are one of them. They’re a timeless item that can be worn every day for a hint of elegance — meaning your friend will get extra wear out of this classic gift.

8 Mishe - Pear Green Vavvoune One Size $495 See On Vavvoune Green is definitely one of the winter season's color trends, and it’s easy to see why. With winter often veering into the drab palette of more muted tones, a pop of this lively pear shade can go a long way in anyone's wardrobe. Pick it up for the fashion lover who's a bit more adventurous and trendy with their style.

9 Soft Wool Knit Pullover Ganni Size 0-12 $295 See On Ganni Candy canes but make it fashion. Stripes are always a playful pattern, but they're even more fun to experiment with during the holiday season. This works as a gift for your friend who has a bold sense of style (it's the perfect piece to pattern mix!) or those who prefer a more classic muted take (just add denim and boots).