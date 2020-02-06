Meghan Markle may have access to any luxury designs her heart desires, but the Duchess of Sussex isn't above wearing an athleisure staple. The royal is actually a huge fan of casual wares, and her Lululemon leggings are part of the laidback side of her wardrobe that fans don't often see. But now with Markle and Prince Harry leaving royal life, her athleisure style may be her new go-to ~aesthetic~.

As we all know, Markle and Prince Harry will be splitting their time between the UK and Canada as their roles are reshaped within the Royal Family. Currently, Markle is in the North American country with son Archie. Already, the Duchess has been visiting charitable organizations while in the country, but it hasn't been all business. Markle was spotted walking her two dogs with Archie strapped to her chest, and the casual moment was one of the few times fans of her style have been able to see the Duchess rocking activewear.

According to Lululemon, Markle chose to wear the brand's Align Pants in a classic black as she and Archie went on a hike. The specific pair Markle donned is still available on the brand's site for $98.

Markle's Canadian hike isn't the first time she's chosen the pants. She's had them for some time. The Duchess wore the same leggings back in Feb. 2019 when she was pregnant with Archie and in New York City for her baby shower.

Markle also chose affordable pieces to go with the leggings. During her outing in Canada, she wore a pair of Kamik Sienna boots that have been part of her wardrobe since her days on Suits. The warm, waterproof above-the-ankle boots retail for $119.

The same can be said for her appearance in New York when she was first spotted in the Lululemon leggings. Markle chose a pair of black Adidas Ultraboosts in black to match the pants as she made her way through the city.

While you may not be able to call up Claire Waight Keller and request a custom Givenchy design, you can snag Markle's Lululemon leggings and her athleisure accessories on a budget. And let's be honest: you'll get more wear out of those, anyway.