There’s really no one who does comfy clothes quite like Justin Bieber. Time and time again, he is seen — either alongside wife Hailey Bieber or solo — rocking every type of fresh sweatpants-centered outfit.

Now, Fear of God, one of his most beloved brands, is making it possible for you to dupe that lazy-cool, Bieber vibe. The loungewear brand recently launched a new Essentials line for spring, which includes their first ever “women specific” designs.

Created with both luxury and comfort in mind, the collection is an elevated mix of relaxed staples and 1990s favorites. Think: dresses, skirts, velour sweatsuits, relaxed pullovers, and cardigans, to name a few.

The line is fashioned in neutral tones and with simple adornments — a 1977 insignia, a simple “E,” for essentials — making them the perfect pieces to pair with all your other retro faves (ex: any of their slouchy hoodies with your most-worn pair of mom jeans).

This fashion-forward step marks an exciting — and super comfy — new era for the brand. Coming in sizes XXS to XXL, and at price points from $30-$295, there are so many ways to wear this low-key chic drop.

Take a look at some of my personal favorite pieces, below, and head to Fear of God to shop the entire collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

