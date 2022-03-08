Hailey Bieber Literally Can't Stop Wearing This Body Chain

When necklaces and earrings just aren’t giving what they need to, wrapping your entire torso in jewelry is likely to do the trick — according to Hailey Bieber at least. The model has been bringing back the body chain regularly and giving off total early-aughts vibes.

Most recently, Bieber was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris wearing a single-button cardigan, wide-leg jeans, and a leather motorcycle duster coat. Underneath it all, however, was a thin body chain with a dangling cross charm. This isn’t the first time she’s worn this statement-making accessory — actually, it’s not the second or the third. Bieber has been rocking this chain essentially nonstop for months.

Last week, for example, she dressed up a neon athletic look, pairing the same chain with a bright green bralette and highlighter yellow bike shorts. In Feb., she also accessorized her workout wear with the body jewelry, rocking the ‘00s favorite with an olive green set.

In the past, you would most often see body chains as a bikini accessory — adding a little sparkle to your waterproof ensemble with ease. In fact, Bieber showed off the swimwear styling trick on Instagram earlier this year. As Bieber has more than proven, however, you can style dainty accessory with everything from cardigans to leggings.

Follow her lead and dip your toe back into the jewelry trend that you loved decades ago. It’s primed for a massive comeback. Shop some of our favorites below.

