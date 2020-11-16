If rare luxury handbags are your thing, then you’re really going to be into the latest news from Fendi. Their viral It bag just got a creative upgrade, and it's already racking up the likes on Instagram and Tik Tok.

The Italian fashion house has commissioned artist Sarah Coleman — you might recognize her upcycled water bottle sleeves made from designer prints — to create a series of one-of-a-kind pieces. Coleman collaborated with Fendi on a special edition of its iconic PeekabooISeeU bags, which were designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi. The exclusive styles include a yellow nappa leather style, a multicolored style inspired by the vibrant arts scene in Miami, and a white nappa leather style with phosphorescent beads and embroidery that literally glows in the dark, all available at the Fendi Miami Design District store.

This collaboration is in celebration of Design Miami, the annual design exhibition slated to kick off at the end of November. The global event draws in thousands of design enthusiasts from all over the world, where they gather to admire the latest innovations in home design.

In addition to her work on the limited edition Fendi bags, Coleman also teamed up with the label to create furniture that’s been reupholstered with fabrics from Fendi handbags. Another one of Coleman’s artistic approaches was printing Fendi archival imagery onto vintage magazine paper to collage a chair.