A$AP Rocky Confirmed He’s Dating Rihanna & Called Her “The Love Of My Life”

RihA$AP is official. After years of friendship and months of dating rumors, Rihanna is officially dating A$AP Rocky, the rap star confirmed. In a new interview with GQ, published on May 19, Rocky opened up about his relationship with the 33-year-old singer, and it sounds like he wants to go the distance with her (and who wouldn’t? It’s Rihanna!).

As soon as GQ writer Samuel Hine brought up Rihanna’s name to the 32-year-old entertainer, A$AP “starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite.” A$AP went on to say that Rihanna “amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” adding that, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” He also called his Grammy-winning girlfriend “the love of my life” and “my lady,” making it clear how serious they are.

The rapper also shared details about trip they went on last summer. Because neither of them could go on tour during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rih and Rocky rented a tour bus and drove across the U.S., stopping in Texas, Tennessee, and some national parks. “I met myself,” he said about the trip. “Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other.”

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Out of respect for Rihanna, A$AP kept most details about their relationship to himself, including when they first started dating. However, their relationship timeline shows that their connecting goes way back, proving friendship is the true foundation of their romance.

2012: Collaborations

Rihanna and Rocky’s friendship dates back almost a decade, but back then, they kept things strictly business. In September, he was featured on a remix of Rihanna’s 2012 hit “Cockiness (Love It)” and even performed the track with her at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2013: Touring Together

A$AP served as the opening act on the U.S. dates of Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013, setting the foundation for their romantic cross-country road trip seven years later. Later that year, Rihanna returned the favor and appeared in his “Fashion Killa” music video, a very fitting moment considering how influential they both are in the fashion world. You can just feel the chemistry oozing on-camera.

2018-2019: Fashion Events

While the pair didn’t truly reunite professionally or personally since touring together, they still kept things friendly at public events. In 2018, Rihanna and Rocky sat together at Virgil Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton menswear show — and looked tres chic, as per usual. The next year, they posed together on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards. They were truly building a reputation as fashion’s hottest couple even before they became a couple.

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2020: Dating Rumors Heat Up

Rumors spread that Rihanna was dating A$AP Rocky back in February 2020, when they were seen out in New York City together. However, E! News was quick to deny the reports. “She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something,” a source told the outlet. “She’s hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him. They have a long history and she’s just having fun.” While they may not have been official then, it didn’t take long for that to happen. PEOPLE confirmed that the pair was in fact dating in November, after they were spotted having dinner in New York yet again.

Before their relationship was officially confirmed, A$AP reunited with Rihanna professionally in July 2020, when she cast him in her Fenty Skin campaign. In a video with GQ to promote the line, Rocky opened up about working with Riri, saying the best and hardest part was trying to stay professional around her and not goof off. “This sh*t is comedy,” he said. “The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day.” Get you someone who can both work hard and play hard.

2021: A$AP Confirmed They’re Dating

“[Rihanna is] the love of my life,” he told GQ. “My lady.”