In the Venn diagram of sci-fi aficionados and fashion girlies, the overlapping circle is Dune: Part Two. After much delay, Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up film is finally hitting theaters on March 1, causing a stir among its fans. Style savants, however, know it’s the press tour that’s worth following closely — particularly what its stylish leads Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh will be wearing to their appearances.

Case in point: On Thursday, press for the film officially began, and, as expected, the cast brought their sartorial A-game. In fact, Pugh wore two ensembles in one day, one of which was extra saucy.

Florence’s Bra-Forward ’Fit

All-black outfits can tend to skew more simple than chic, but not for Pugh. On Feb. 1, Pugh leaned into a dramatic noir aesthetic in saucy separates.

In keeping with her daring style ethos, the Oppenheimer star ditched a top and wore a bandeau bra instead. She paired the slinky item with a high-waist skirt that fully exposed her torso. Though the ’fit was technically minimalist, nothing about it was boring. Even the dramatic contrast lighting added to the ensemble’s moody vibe.

Her Necklace Stack Costs $176,000

Pugh’s gold and diamond-encrusted accessories, meanwhile, added touches of luxe to the look. She wore stacks of cuffs on each hand and expertly layered three different necklaces by Suzanne Kalan. The necklaces each cost $30,000 (for the solid gold), $70,000 (for the alternating diamonds and gold), and $76,000 (for the diamond-tipped). That’s $176,000 on her neck alone.

Her posh jewels helped frame her choppy ’do by Adir Abergel.

Earlier That Day...

The same day, Pugh made a guest appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live with her co-stars while wearing another knockout ensemble.

Rocking the complete antithesis of “dark noir,” Pugh embraced a more bridal hue: ivory. Her dress by London-based Galvan featured a sculptural knotted torso, with a touch of see-through detail. Styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray, the look dipped further into bridalcore with white Louboutin pumps and earrings from Lié Studio.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On her way to the studio, Pugh also threw on a black floor-length coat and Miu Miu sunglasses.

This press tour is going to be a sartorial blockbuster.