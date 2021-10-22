If you’ve seen Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, you may be confused about that anti-climactic ending. Those who have read Frank Herbert’s epic novel of the same name know that there’s much more to the story — as Chani (Zendaya) says at the film’s close, “This is just the beginning.” Luckily, fans will soon get to see the rest, as the first trailer for Dune: Part Two has finally been unveiled. (Warning: major Dune spoilers below.)

Dune: Part One only covers the first half of the book, and it spends a lot of time laying the ground for events to come. Chalamet leads the film as Paul Atreides, the ducal heir to House Atreides, as he and his parents (played by Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac) inherit the desert planet of Arrakis. However, the seemingly peaceful transition of power is soon revealed to be a ruse, and the malevolent House Harkonnen arrives to take back the planet. Paul’s father, along with many of his allies, is killed; Paul and his mother flee to the desert to join the Fremen, Arrakis’ indigenous people. Dune ends just as the Fremen agree to take them in — leaving the novel’s action-packed second half entirely untouched.

Famously, Villeneuve only agreed to direct the film if he could split the novel into two parts. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair in May 2020. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

So when can fans expect to see Dune: Part Two on the big screen? Below, find everything to know about the upcoming Dune sequel.

Dune: Part Two Trailer

The first official trailer for Dune: Part Two was released on Wednesday, May 3, giving fans a first glimpse of the much-anticipated sequel.

When Was Dune: Part Two Filmed?

The large-scale project has been years in the making and, apparently, also geographically extensive. The cast filmed in several locations including Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. Chalamet shared photos from the set, adding to fans’ already increasing excitement for the film’s upcoming release. In Dec. 2022, Chalamet posted a photo on Instagram from a location that can only be described as Dune-like.

Later that same month, Chalamet posted an update on Instagram marking the end of filming. Accompanying a selfie with his real-life father, Marc, the actor wrote, “DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!).”

When Will Dune: Part Two Be In Theaters?

Less than a week after Dune: Part One premiered, Legendary Entertainment confirmed that a sequel was officially in the works. “This is only the beginning ...” the company wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey!”

As of October 2021, Dune: Part Two was in pre-production, and slated for an Oct. 20, 2023 release. On June 30, 2021, Warner Bros. announced they were pushing the date back to Nov. 17, 2023 (the same exact release date as The Hunger Games prequel.)

Fans got a bit of a reprieve in October 2022, after Legendary Entertainment announced a new release date. The film is now slated for a Nov. 3, 2023 release, two weeks sooner than scheduled. (It will now be showing ahead of The Hunger Games film.)

Who Wrote The Script For Dune: Part Two?

Confident that the studio would agree to make a second installment, Villeneuve started working on the script for Dune: Part Two well before it had officially been greenlit.

“I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again,” Villeneuve told Total Film in August 2021, adding, “It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’”

What Book Is Dune: Part Two Based On?

Since the first film was released, not much was known about what Villeneuve had planned for the sequel. But as his first was faithful to its source material, it’s highly likely that Dune: Part Two would also closely trace the events of Herbert’s novel — meaning that fans will get to see Paul’s romance with Chani, the birth of Paul’s sister, Alia, and Paul’s final showdown with House Harkonnen.

The official synopsis, released in July 2022 by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, confirms that theory. Per Collider, the synopsis reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Who Is The Cast For Dune: Part Two?

On March 8, Deadline reported that Chalamet’s Little Women co-star Florence Pugh was in negotiations to join the project as Princess Irulan Corrino, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. The princess plays a pretty significant role in the novel, especially since she eventually weds Paul, not knowing that he’s in love with Chani. With Pugh’s casting finally pushing through, Dune: Part Two will mark the second time she and Chalamet play spouses. Christopher Walken is joining the cast as Pugh’s onscreen dad, Emperor Shaddam IV.

Another new cast member was announced two days later. On March 10, Deadline reported that Austin Butler was in talks to be part of the film and he confirmed. The Elvis star will supposedly take on the role of Feyd-Rautha, the cunning nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who eventually faces off with Paul.

On June 23, The French Dispatch star Léa Seydoux rounded out the cast. Per Deadline, she’ll be playing Lady Margot, a long-standing servant of the Sisterhood.

Aside from fresh faces, several cast members will also be reprising their roles. Rebecca Ferguson returns as Lady Jessica, Paul’s mom; Josh Brolin reprises his role as Gurney, the weapons master, while Javier Bardem plays Stilgar, the Fremen leader, one more time. Of course, House Atreides’ enemies return with Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista reprising their posts in the Harkonnen clan.