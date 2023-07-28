Florence Pugh has always been a risk-taker, jumping into roles that could make even tenured actors hesitate. (Just look at her IMDB reel — Midsommar, Don’t Worry Darling, and Malevolent?) But her daring streak is reflected especially in her style. From shocking hair transformations to her spicy ‘fits, Pugh enjoys rocking the most unconventional and controversial styles — and routinely looks amazing doing it.

For instance, when she’s not baring thongs or skipping pants à la Kendall Jenner, she’s freeing her nipples, which had the internet in a tizzy. Back in 2022, Pugh faced immense backlash when she stepped out in a lush, see-through Valentino gown sans bra. The commentary was, quite frankly, repulsive and Pugh quickly took to Instagram to shut it down.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” she wrote pointedly, adding, “Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Thankfully, naysayers can’t keep the Dune: Part Two star from wearing whatever the hell she wants, and she’s since stepped out in more nip-forward ensembles. Even in her latest project, Oppenheimer, Pugh continues her nippy philosophy and bares her breasts in a scene or two.

Ahead, Pugh’s most revealing ensembles that are both powerful and extremely stylish.

Ethereal Gauze Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Pugh looked like a goddess while attending Valentino’s Paris Couture show in a lilac, floor-length number. With a plunging neck and sweeping train that billowed with her every stride, all eyes were on her.

Barbie Pink Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh may be part of the Oppenheimer cast in the infamous Barbenheimer competition, but she expertly channeled Barbie in a fuchsia Valentino ensemble. This is the look that incited the most extreme, sexist reactions: vibrantly pink, frothy, and made of tulle. People really hate to see women winning.

Sparkly Co-ord Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Another chic way to rock the sheer trend is in a matching set — this one, specifically. Pugh donned a crop top and maxi skirt co-ord with all-over embellishments that made the gauzy fabric pop even more.

Glam In Lace Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Little Women star expertly utilized fabrics for a subtly nippy ‘fit. Pugh ditched her bra once more and slipped into a sheer bra top and maxi skirt set. The opulent lace fabric added dimension to the naked look. She upped the Old Hollywood glam with opera gloves and a slicked-back ‘do.