Florence Pugh’s closet knows no bounds. The actor is one of the leading faces of the naked fashion movement, regularly incorporating trends like sheer dresses, exposed bras, and freed nips into her wardrobe — especially during a press tour, which she’s on right now for her new film Thunderbolts.

She defended her fashion choices in a 2023 interview, making it clear that she only dresses for herself and wants to normalize showing off her body. “I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” she said. “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it.”

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Oscar nominee decided to free the nip on her latest magazine cover for Who What Wear, making her naked fashion statement just a casual part of her ensemble.

Florence’s Lacy Cover Look

For her first Who What Wear shoot, Pugh added another sheer number to her repertoire of naked fashion statements. She donned a multi-colored lace minidress from Saint Laurent, featuring a royal blue ruffled neckline, matching cuffs, a sheer red trim, and a pine green lamé bodice that exposed Pugh’s lack of bra. The dress retails for a cool $4,500, and is currently sold out online.

Who What Wear

As if Pugh’s mini wasn’t enough of a statement, she made an even bolder move by holding up an extravagant bouquet of flowers over her head as if it were a headpiece, with an assortment of exotic plants and leaves that perfectly complemented her vibrant dress.

She completed her look with gold hoop earrings, which were the only aspect of her ‘fit that could be considered demure.

Her Plunging Gown

For her second cover look, Pugh went a little bit more regal — which included an even bigger head accessory. She donned a structured metallic silver gown, featuring a plunging curved neckline, strapless frame, and an hourglass silhouette.

WhoWhatWear

The true star of the show was Pugh’s oversized headpiece, which was made with voluminous blue feathers arranged into the shape of a sunhat. She completed her look with a pair of dangly diamond earrings, which amped up the glam factor even further.