After months of waiting, it’s finally my favorite season, and no, I don’t mean spring; I mean Florence Pugh is back on a press tour.

Celebrities skillfully turned their film’s promo circuits into fashion extravaganzas in the past two years. Thanks to the rise of method dressing, it’s become somewhat of a game to decode stars’ outfits for Easter eggs. The likes of Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, and Blake Lively, for example, are fans of the cine-fashion mashup. It’s effective marketing, too. Press tour outfits dominated headlines in 2024 thanks to this nifty little style trick.

Pugh, however, rarely employs the same press tour-dressing ethos. Though she always turns out in looks worthy of being on a runway, they’re typically non-thematic. Until now.

Florence’s Leather Set

On Thursday, April 24, Pugh attended a London photocall for Thunderbolts*, her new superhero ensemble film, which also stars Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

It marks her return to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) sister, who also trained as a Black Widow assassin. If you’ll recall, Johansson’s character sacrifices herself in Avengers: Endgame to save the world from Thanos. Now, Belova is taking up the mantle of the super-assassin as part of Marvel’s 5th phase.

On the black carpet, Pugh embodied the assassin’s tough-girl vibe in an all-leather look, like Black Widow’s costumes.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whereas the superhero’s leather suits were built for combat, Pugh’s number was not. She wore the tiniest décolletage-flaunting bra and paired it with an exaggeratedly high-waist skirt. It featured a midi, calf-length hem and a thigh-high slit.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She further accessorized with black items, including pointed-toe pumps, sunglasses, and silver jewelry (see: her statement rings and earrings).

Her Other LBD

Two days prior, she attended another London event for the film in a different black number even more daring than the last. Designed by Elie Saab, her dramatic LBD was a sheer confection of beading and lace, with an exaggerated hip detail. It also fully exposed her thong. To give the now-ubiquitous “naked dress” a fresh update, she completed the look with graphic orange eye makeup.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

She’s such a pro.