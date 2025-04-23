Babe, wake up — Florence Pugh just graced a red carpet in another knockout naked dress. The Little Women star is rarely in the spotlight these days, reserving her attendance for only the glitziest and chicest of events. But that’s about to change now that she’s on the press tour of her superhero ensemble film Thunderbolts*. To commemorate her return to the promo circuit, she donned her signature red carpet style: an ultra-sheer underwear-baring look.

Florence’s Opulent Sheer Gown

Pugh has long been crowned (albeit unofficially) the queen of the see-through dress. If you’ll recall, she’s been rocking the daring trend long before it became commonplace in Hollywood, exposing her lingerie and freeing nip to boot. Though the sheer style has become ubiquitous in recent years, Pugh has a way of making the style feel fresh (but more on that later).

On Tuesday, April 22, Pugh attended her new Marvel film’s special screening in London, flanked by her costars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour, among others. The moment she stepped out of the car, however, she stole the show. Wearing Elie Saab, Pugh stunned in a dramatic voluminous number that trailed behind her. Crafted in decadent black lace, the work of art featured teeny straps connected to the sweetheart neckline. Horizontal boning lined the beaded torso, adding a flipped striped pattern to the bustier. (Boning lines are typically vertical.)

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The skirt was the most dramatic part of her look. It featured a thoroughly exaggerated basque-style waist affixed with extra voluminous panels of lace on each hip. Oh, and the entire creation was sheer and put her inky thong on full display.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Graphic Orange Eye

Pugh has a knack for pairing some of the most decadent dresses, with unexpected graphic eye makeup, effectively giving even the most repetitive of looks a fresh take. Between her futuristic metallic silver art to over-the-top spider lashes, the Don’t Worry Darling actor knows that her glam is a key part of the styling equation.

She harkened to the same philosophy for her recent outing: barely there makeup except for a severe swipe of orange shadow across her lids, subtly nodding to masks superheroes wear.

As for her hair, she opted for a slicked-back wet look, framed perfectly by her dangling earrings.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

She can do no wrong.