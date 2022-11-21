The Wonder star has only gone and done it again. Florence Pugh’s dazzlingly sheer Valentino look is hard to beat, but Miss Flo has done it again. Attending the Academy’s 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, Pugh stepped out in an ethereal deconstructed slip dress with embellished sheer panels and gold fringing.

The naked dress, designed by Victoria Beckham, was picked out by Pugh’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray who paired it with a tasselled Tiffany & Co. gold necklace to compliment the delicate fringing on the dress. Pugh wore shimmering gold eyeshadow and a nude lip with a slicked-back hairstyle to finish the look.

The dress was part of Victoria Beckham’s latest fashion show, which marked the former Spice Girl’s Paris Fashion Week debut. Speaking to British Vogue, Beckham described the collection as “very sexy and very feminine,” referencing the bias-cut silhouettes featured widely in the new season offering and beautifully worn by Pugh here.

Beyond that iconic Valentino two-piece during Paris Fashion Week, Pugh has quickly set the standard for sheer style, including (but not limited to) that black Rodarte number in October. There was aslo the time the British actor rocked the sheer look in July when she debuted a Barbie-pink Valentino gown during the fashion brand’s couture show.

Despite it making her “pink princess dreams come true,” she later acknowledged that “there was on way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it” due to her nipples being visible. “I wore that dress because I know,” she wrote on Instagram. “If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t want to know.” Pugh ended the post by asking those who criticised the dress for respect. “Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”