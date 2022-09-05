Twitter Praised Florence Pugh’s Venice Vibe After Skipping Don’t Worry Darling Press

Despite being the star of Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh hasn’t been too, well, worried about the film’s reported drama — and there’s been a fair amount. On the topic of the film’s steamy scenes with Harry Styles, for example, Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar that she’d rather pivot the discourse elsewhere. “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” she said. “That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Then, Shia LaBeouf (who was originally cast to play Styles’ role) called out Olivia Wilde for claiming he’d been fired from the project — sharing alleged receipts that appear to show Wilde asking him to stay on the film, suggesting it would be a “wake-up call for Miss Flo.” After that controversy, Variety reported Pugh would skip the film’s Sept. 5 Venice Film Festival press conference altogether. And she did! But not without making a delightfully unbothered arrival at the Italian city.

“I’m here. With Granzo Pat,” Pugh wrote on Instagram, sharing a snap of her walking into the festival with her grandma — her red carpet date — before hopping into hair and makeup for Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere later in the day.

Twitter had plenty of praise for Pugh’s eye-catching look — a bright purple shirt, shorts, and matching bra top — and her energy arriving in Venice.

One Twitter user’s meme about what Pugh’s arrival might look like turned out to be pretty prescient.

Though Pugh’s iconic arrival dominated many of the Don’t Worry Darling memes, several fans also reacted to the press conference itself — during which Wilde described Pugh as “a force,” and praised her performance in the film without addressing the recent reports. “I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead,” Wilde said. “She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Many of the memes focused on Pugh’s Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine, and his reactions (or lack thereof) during the conference.

By the time the red carpet rolled around, Pugh got to reunite with her co-stars — including Pine, who was giving his best “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!” à la Kris Kenner.