Fashion TikTok has spoken: inflated accessories are the latest favorite. From puff bags, to pillow-y shoes, and even jewelry — the softer, more cushiony, the better. That said, you have to give credit where credit is due. The padded trend’s chokehold is due, in no small part, to one viral Coach bag: the Pillow Tabby.

Named for its aerated style, the Pillow Tabby is a puffy reimagined iteration of the original (deflated) heritage style that was launched in the 1970s. Since its launch in 2021, the Pillow Tabby was immediately embraced by Gen Zs and millennials alike.

Selling out repeatedly, the bag catapulted the puff trend, leading it to become one of the hottest spring 2023 trends. Following in Coach’s footsteps, designers like Loewe, Prada, Rick Owens, and Bottega Veneta have all sent their own iterations of the puff bag down runways, as well as other inflated accessories.

The trend is everywhere — just look at your FYP. The hashtag has amassed over 16 million views on TikTok, has sold out repeatedly thanks to its dedicated cult following, and even got Jennifer Lopez’s approval. Lopez — alongside Paloma Elesser, Camila Morrone, and Binx Walton — starred in the campaign that showed her carrying a giant pink Pillow Tabby. (Not available for purchase, sorry!)

Courtesy of Juergen Teller/Coach

A year later, Lopez reprised her role in yet another campaign. She only had praises to sing for the bag, calling the “iconic” style “gorgeous and practical” in an interview with People. And she’s not wrong.

Courtesy of Coach

Even celebs like Megan Thee Stallion and Camila Mendes have taken to the label’s it-bag. Just last week, the Tabby was reimagined with even more stars giving the style love. Mendes starred in the “In My Tabby” campaign and was joined by Lil Nas X, Kōki, and Wu JinYan.

JNI/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The buttery Nappa leather purse is currently shoppable in two sizes: 18 (a mini) and 26 (a regular). The bigger size comes in ivory and black, while the smaller versions come in more delectable options like lilac, powder pink, muted marigold, and kelly green.

Beyond that rainbow of offerings, Coach also introduces new colorways regularly, so you can look forward to even more hues. (The label has released metallics and pastel ombré styles in the past, but you’d be hard-pressed to find them today.)

Pillow Tabby bags are priced at $395 for the smaller version and $550 for the larger style. Secure your own bag, below.