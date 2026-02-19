Florence Pugh has been keeping a low profile as of late, filming very secretive movies like Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, but when she steps out, she knows how to make a statement. On Feb. 17, the actor attended the opening night of friend Cynthia Erivo’s one-woman West End play Dracula, and wore a ring on her engagement finger, sparking speculation that she’s engaged to her rumored boyfriend, Finn Cole.

But of course, it wasn’t just her bling that caught attention. Pugh chose a fittingly vampiric ’fit for the occasion, and true to her style, she incorporated a very subtle yet effective naked fashion element into one of the most tried-and-true trends out there.

Florence’s Vampiric LBD

Pugh added an element of spice to her look, without sacrificing any drama or elegance. On the red — nay, black — carpet, she donned a gothic velvet LBD (little black dress) from Patou's Fall 2026 collection, featuring a mockneck collar, cap sleeves, and a small but glamorous train that trailed behind her.

The gown was slightly translucent, adding just a hint of sensuality without revealing too much, and was covered in a majestic horseback riding motif from head to toe. The pattern was a fitting choice since it just happened to be Lunar New Year, ringing in the Year of the Fire Horse.

James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

While Pugh’s dress obscured her footwear, she made up for it with other accessories, pairing her outfit with jewelry from Annoushka, including silver tulip drop earrings and French hook earrings that matched her septum ring. But of course, her true statement bling was the diamond ring on her left hand, which left fans wondering if she’s engaged.

Florence’s Love Of Edgy LBDs

Pugh often rocks a spicier LBD. During a private New York screening of her film Thunderbolts* in May 2025, she wore a custom black leather dress from Loewe, featuring a high halter-neck collar, contrasted with geometric side cutouts, a near-backless frame, and a massive thigh-high slit.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

She kept the leather inspiration going with her accessories, pairing her gown with black patent-leather Christian Louboutin pumps, oval-shaped sunglasses from Karen Wazen, and an oversized black-and-silver clutch from The Attico.