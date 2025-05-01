Florence Pugh's Daring LBD Had The Biggest Thigh Slit Ever

Florence Pugh isn’t just a superhero on the big screen. From her intense combat training to her death-defying stunt work that included a leap off the second-tallest building in the world, the actor just as daring as her Marvel persona. However, there’s one skill she mastered long before her action roles, and that is the art of the press tour.

After dominating the red carpet at such film premieres as Dune: Part 2, Don’t Worry Darling, and Oppenheimer, Pugh is continuing her sartorial winning streak on the Thunderbolts* press tour with a mix of spicy and edgy looks that would make Yelena Belova proud. Her latest ensemble — a striking leather LBD — is no exception.

Florence’s Leather LBD

On the heels of the Los Angeles and London premieres of Thunderbolts*, Pugh attended a private screening of the blockbuster in Tribeca on April 30. At the event, she posed on the red carpet alongside co-stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Pullman, and Geraldine Viswanathan in a floor-length leather gown.

Made custom by Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, the dress featured a high turtleneck and a sleeveless halter silhouette.

Daniel Zuchnik/Variety/Getty Images

Aside from two parallel straps that stretched from one end to the other, the dress boasted a near-backless design. Meanwhile, the front panel only covered her chest and torso, so naturally the straps created a cutout pattern along her ribcage.

Daniel Zuchnik/Variety/Getty Images

The most eye-catching feature of the dress, however, was definitely the massive slit that hit at the highest part of her thigh.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look with Christian Louboutin patent leather pumps, oval-shaped sunglasses from Karen Wazen, and an oversized clutch courtesy of The Attico.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

More Leather Looks

If you’ve been keeping up with the Thunderbolts* press tour, you know leather has been somewhat of a stylistic theme for Pugh. On April 24, the 29-year-old attended the London photo call in a leather two-piece set complete with a teeny tiny bra and a dramatically high-waisted skirt.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On April 28, Pugh stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a leather midi number from Marine Serre’s fall/winter 2025 collection, before attending the film’s Los Angeles premiere later that evening.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After filming an interview for Late Night With Seth Meyers on April 30, Pugh was spotted leaving 30 Rockefeller Center in a silver-studded black minidress. Though the garment itself wasn’t leather, she paired the LBD with black leather Kiki boots from Marc Jacobs.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2.