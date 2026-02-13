Jan. 1 has come and gone, and with it, all of your sparkly New Year’s momentum. If it’s been a hot minute since you last felt motivated, you’re in luck: You get a second chance at a fresh start on Feb. 17, which marks the Lunar New Year.

In some Asian cultures, the Lunar New Year is considered to be a sacred reset. “Think of it as cosmic spring cleaning. We sweep out stagnant energy to make room for growth,” says Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor. “Unlike a simple calendar flip, this transition carries millennia of astrological weight.”

Each year is represented by one of 12 animals from the Chinese zodiac. On TikTok, there’s a lot of buzz about the upcoming “year of the horse,” what it means for 2026, and how you can harness its power. “The energy shifts entirely based on the incoming animal and element,” Wang tells Bustle. “You are not merely turning a page; you are stepping into a new chapter written by the stars.”

This year, in western astrology, the Lunar New Year also aligns with the new moon in Aquarius, an air sign that represents community, togetherness, and the collective wish for a brighter future. Wang says this perfectly reflects the energy of the new year and what 2026 will entail. Here’s what to know about Lunar Year Year and how to embrace the year of the horse.

The Year Of The Fire Horse

On Feb. 17, it won’t just be the start of the year of the horse, but the year of the fire horse. Each year welcomes a new animal and a new element — and this one in particular brings good vibes.

“The horse gallops in on fiery hooves,” says Wang. “Symbolically, the horse represents speed, nobility, and raw freedom. But 2026 is no ordinary horse; it is a fire horse (Bing Wu), arriving once every sixty years.”

According to Wang, the fire horse represents charismatic energy, sudden movements, breakthroughs, and travel. It could mean contracts will be signed rapidly, you’ll experience love at first sight, or your career will vault forward. “But be warned: fire horses also scorch the earth,” he says. “Impulsivity could burn bridges.”

“If 2025 was a chess game, 2026 is a sprint.”

If you’ve been feeling stuck, this could be your moment to break free and do something different. It’s been 12 years since the last year of the horse, and 60 years since the last fire horse, so the difference should be noticeable. Since 1966, the horse years have been characterized by a wood horse, an earth horse, and a water horse, “but 2026’s fire horse is the most intense of them all,” says Wang.

It will be a nice change from last year’s snake symbolism, too. “The past year carried the thoughtful and introspective energy of the snake, which was all about shedding old patterns and achieving a sense of completion,” he says. “Last year, you were observing, planning, and conserving. This year asks you to expend. If 2025 was a chess game, 2026 is a sprint.”

How To Celebrate The Lunar New Year

To get ready for the year of the horse, Wang recommends setting goals. “Write intentions on red paper, but don’t bury them — hang them where the wind hits,” he says. “This is a year for action-oriented planning,” and many Lunar New Year practices embrace that.

Throughout 2026, you should be inspired by the horse's energetic pace. “Travel if you can; even short trips shake loose stagnant chi,” Wang says. The Chinese phrase chi refers to the life force believed to flow through all beings. To keep that force in action, get moving. “Launch that project you’ve been rehearsing. The horse honors courage over perfection,” he says.

In true fire sign fashion, it will also feel good to be active. “Move your body — dance, run, stretch,” Wang says. Again, this isn’t the time to sit still and reflect, but to get up and do. Just make sure you don’t run too wild. “Ambition is beautiful, but burnout is not a prize,” he says. It’ll be important to rein yourself in with moments of mindfulness. Adding cooling elements to your home, like a mini bubbly fountain, could also help balance the horse’s fiery energy.

In general, the Lunar New Year will feel like a much-needed fresh start, and it’s one you can get ready for by spring cleaning. On TikTok, creator @gabriella.tam recommended deep cleaning and decluttering before Feb. 17 — never on it. Vacuum, mop, wipe down all surfaces, and donate old clothes. The idea is to sweep bad luck and misfortune out the door before the new year arrives.

She also said to get rid of dead plants and dead flowers. “These represent stagnation, and having them around your house is a definite no,” she said. “In return, go out and get some vibrant plans, get some flowers. The more colorful, the better.” These celebrations represent growth, and that’s what the year of the horse is all about.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer and spiritual counselor