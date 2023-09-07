Bless the style gods, fashion week is here again. And with it, another round of Florence Pugh’s spicy, sheer ‘fits.

Back in July 2022, Pugh attended Fall 2022 Couture Week in a frothy, shocking pink Valentino dress that just happened to expose her nipples. The look led to sexist comments from internet trolls, which the Little Women star swiftly called out. Since then, however, it’s become somewhat of a tradition for Pugh to show out in nip-forward ensembles, especially during fashion week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Oppenheimer star attended the Elle Style Awards in London wearing another saucy ensemble, this time featuring a decidedly bridal streak. She slipped into a luxe, sheer white halter gown by Alexander McQueen, with an intricate lace overlay with a high neck. The decadent floor-length number also featured a scalloped, ever-so-subtle train. She even had a something blue — her manicure. Ever the spicy dresser, Pugh wore the backless dress sans bra (and reached for nude undies). She looked like a radiant bride.

She merchandised the elegant gown with pearl jewelry, including drop earrings from Tiffany & Co. Keeping true to her usual punk sensibilities, however, she edged up the romantic look by spiking her signature blonde pixie and, of course, her nose ring.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

While it’s far from the first time Pugh has freed the nipple, it was utterly fitting for her to do so at an event that celebrated her Elle UK October 2023 cover and cover story, where she digs into the Valentino incident and how it “wound people up.” “Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time,” she told the outlet.

Pugh added, “Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”

Queen behavior only.