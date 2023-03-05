It’s easy to see why the playful, ruffled vibe of boutique brand For Love & Lemons is such a fan favorite; its gorgeously embellished pieces are true statement-makers. While the price point may not work for everyone, there are lots of gorgeous, wallet-friendly alternatives to For Love & Lemons that still call to mind the brand’s signature sweet-meets-spicy aesthetic. Even better? All these affordable pieces are available on Amazon.

How To Shop For The Best For Love & Lemons Alternatives

If you’re into the For Love & Lemons look, you know it’s often characterized by bright, cheerful colors (with the occasional classic black moment thrown in) and floral prints and embroidery; and while many of its most popular pieces are lingerie, even its dresses and tops can feel boudoir-inspired. When shopping, keep an eye out for pieces that strike a similar tone: A saucy lingerie set in a colorful, floral-embroidered mesh, for example, or a ruffled babydoll nightie in a vibrant shade, will convey a similar feel. If you love the underwear-as-outerwear items for which the brand is so adored, try a corset top in a pastel color — it’ll add the perfect dash of whimsical spice.

Ruffles, bows, and neckline all play a major role in defining the charm of a For Love & Lemons piece, so clothes with those sweet, playful features will strike a similar tone. An already on-trend crop top becomes For Love & Lemons-approved when it features ruffled sleeves, while a little black dress turns sweet and special with the addition of long, ruffled mesh sleeves and a deep V-neckline.

For Love & Lemons describes itself as making “enchanting clothing for the vibrant muse unafraid to take risks,” so as you shop, remember there’s no need to find exact copies — simply be the vibrant muse you are (though a ruffled sleeve can’t hurt). Scroll on to discover a few of the best wallet-friendly alternatives to For Love & Lemons, all conveniently available on Amazon.

1 This Floral Lace Bodysuit That Molds Perfectly To Your Shape Lilosy Embroidered Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon For Love & Lemons loves a floral moment, and the delicately embroidered floral mesh of this bodysuit perfectly captures that vibe. It’s made with a hint of stretch that molds to your shape, for a look that’s as comfortable as it is show-stopping. It features adjustable straps and decorative underwire, high-cut sides and a cheeky bottom that accentuates the criss-cross tie sides, and a snap crotch allows for easy restroom trips. Not surprisingly, it has fans saying they “want it in every color.” Enthusiastic review: “I am a curvy boudoir model, and struggle to find the right fitting lingerie. Especially body suits! This piece is really great though! No itching, no weird loose parts, fit me great! And wasn’t hard to take on/off too! For someone who needs a variety of outfits, this was perfect. Inexpensive, sexy, and made me feel beautiful!” Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 23 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

2 This Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress That Reviewers Call “Flowy, Romantic, & Soft” EXLURA Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon A square neckline and tiered, puffed sleeves make this mini dress reminiscent of the For Love & Lemons aesthetic; the selection of bright and pastel shades doesn’t hurt, either. Featuring an empire waistline and a smocked back with an invisible zipper, this dress would look just as adorable paired with sneakers for daytime as it would strappy heels for an evening out. You can even wear the sleeves on or off the shoulder for more versatility. Enthusiastic review: “This dress is flowy, romantic, soft, and comfortable. [...] the stretchy material around the zipper is forgiving and leaves room for different body types. It cradles the bust nicely, with a little bit of push-up…although one can adjust this to their liking. [...] In summary, it is a lovely design and I can’t wait to wear it to my next gathering or event. What else can I say? Beautiful!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 100% Polyester

3 This Floral Lace Chemise & Thong Set For Going Out Or Staying In Chic Lover Floral Lace Chemise Amazon $20 See On Amazon This floral lace chemise ticks several boxes on the For Love & Lemons ingredients list, from the deep V-neckline — trimmed in gorgeous scalloped lace — to a daring, sheer bodice and delicate lace sleeves. Made of a cotton and polyester blend that several reviewers described as “so soft,” this chemise hits at the top of the thigh. Wear it with the accompanying thong for staying in, or pair it with some long, stretchy flared pants and and stilettos for a night out, and get ready to stop traffic. Enthusiastic review: “I love the cut and style of this. I feel so sexy whenever I wear this. The stretchy material allows you to be comfortable while also [accentuating] your curves. Love it!!!!” Sizes: Medium — 4X-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

4 A Floaty Mini Dress That Balances Sweet & Sexy Details Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon She’s sweet, a little spicy, and full of special details you’d expect to find in a For Love & Lemons dress, from the floaty, sheer fabric (though an included slip keeps you covered) to a delicate tiered mini skirt and a daring open back. Featuring ruffled cuffs and a deep V-neckline with a three-button closure, this dress is surprisingly versatile; pair it with sneakers for a casual daytime look, then switch to a pair of heels before heading out for cocktails. Note that since this dress features an open back, you may want to wear it with a backless bra or nipple covers, unless you prefer to go au naturel. Enthusiastic review: “I wore this dress to a wedding ceremony on the beach and it was perfect for the event. I put a fashionable pin in the V because it was a little too deep for me. The dress was flowy and great for the hot Mexico sun.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 42 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

5 A Sweet Corset Top With Delicate Lace Trim Raxnode Lace Corset Crop Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you team it with a fluttery floral skirt or distressed jeans, this corset top will add the playful spice characteristic of a For Love & Lemons piece. This top features a row of hook-and-eye closures along the back, unlined underwire cups trimmed in delicate lace, and flexible boning for the classic corset look, along with thin, adjustable straps. It’s made with plenty of stretch, so it’s more comfortable than you might expect. Enthusiastic review: “These corset tops are so beautifully designed. They are sheer and also stretch quite a bit. Very comfortable not scratchy at all. The cups are unlined and unpadded. Shouldn’t be an issue for average chests. For a small chested girl like me I wore a sticky bra to give some extra push [...] But these are great quality.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Spandex

6 A Flippy Babydoll Dress With The Sweetest Bow Accent AlvaQ Knot Front Long Sleeve Swing Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Like many best-selling For Love & Lemons dresses, this cute, party-ready babydoll dress features a tiered, thigh-skimming hemline, complete with ruffled, bloused sleeves and a deep V-neckline, and the sweetest bow accent along the sternum. The smocked waistline adds definition in the comfiest way possible. Not only is it adorable, but reviewers rave that it’s versatile, pairing with everything from tall boots in cooler weather to strappy sandals for spring and summer weddings. Enthusiastic review: “I bought this and many other dresses to wear for my birthday party. This dress fit perfectly and was so fun and cute! I wore it and felt like a million bucks! [...] After the party, I washed it in my washing machine on delicate and it washed up so nicely. I still hung it to dry. Didn’t fall apart and I’ll definitely wear it again. I may even get it in a different color because it fit so well!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 28 | Material: 100% Polyester

7 This Sultry Cut-Out Slip Dress With Gorgeous Floral Embroidery WDIRARA Floral Embroidery Cut Out Slip Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This slip dress is a study in For Love & Lemons-approved contrasts: Side cutouts and garter straps bring the spice, while the floral-embroidered mesh and baby blue shade are all sweetness. The bodice features adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye closure, and a decorative underwire, punctuated by tiny, strategically placed bows; the thong bottom is overlaid by a sheer, ultra-short mesh skirt. This is a boudoir-ready piece you can pop on anytime for a stay-home statement. Enthusiastic review: “Sooooo cute. Flares out a tiny bit like a dress. Fits really well and is super cute! I would definitely recommend” Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane

8 A Cocktail-Ready LBD With Sheer, Puffed Sleeves Floerns Sheer Ruffle Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon For your next cocktail party, consider wearing this mini dress; the puffed chiffon sleeves and sweetheart neckline are quintessential For Love & Lemons, and the bodycon fit is instantly evening-ready. Featuring a back zipper, mid-thigh length, and ruffles at the cuffs and shoulders, reviewers rave that the stretchy material is as comfortable as it is sexy; simply add a pair of strappy heels and prepare to turn heads. You can even wear the sleeves off the shoulder for an extra saucy pop. Enthusiastic review: “This dress is everything. I got so many compliments on it. The quality is great. Material is very stretchy. Great if you have curves. Love it.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

9 A Floral-Embroidered Bra & Panty Set That Brings The Heat SheIn Floral Mesh Lingerie Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon From the floral embroidery to the sheer mesh and satin details, this lingerie set is full of For Love & Lemons-reminiscent details. The bra features a single hook-and-eye closure in back, adjustable satin ties, and strategically placed floral embroidery, details that continue through the thong bottoms. “Looks amazing on and comes off with just the pull of a string,” raved one reviewer. Enthusiastic review: “This outfit made me feel so confident and sexy! I loved wearing it for a surprise!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 2 | Material: 95% Nylon, 5% Polyester

10 This Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Perfect For Date Night Floerns Mesh Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sheer, ruffled, off-the shoulder chiffon sleeves and a ruffled neckline are standout features of this blouse; the peek-a-boo moment is perfectly For Love & Lemons. The pullover style top is long enough to tuck into pants and skirts, and the stretchy, ribbed fabric that feels so comfortable. Try pairing it with a high-waisted skirt and stilettos for a look that’s both romantic and daring — perfect for date night or cocktails with friends. Enthusiastic review: “This top is a wardrobe must. The body is cotton knit, so it’s a comfortable fit. The mesh sleeves and little ruffle at the neckline give it style [...] I love it!” Sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 4 | Material: Elastane Blend

11 This Cropped Tie-Waist Sweater That Brings Ballerina Vibes BTFBM Cropped Wrap Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon For Love & Lemons may be best known for their romantic dresses and lingerie, but loyal fans know their knitwear is not to be missed. This wrap sweater is particularly reminiscent of their beloved Amelia Crop Sweater, thanks to its similar cropped length and adjustable tie waist that bring ballerina vibes, along with a deep V-neckline and subtle balloon sleeves. This version may not be as fuzzy as the FL&L version, and the sleeves not as puffy, but reviewers rave that the ribbed material is surprisingly thick and cozy. Style it with a fluttery floral A-line skirt and heels for a look that’s nothing if not on-brand. Enthusiastic review: “This sweater is so soft and cozy, and the cut [...] reminds me a lot of the ballet sweaters I used to wear in ballet classes when I was younger. The v-neck and the snug fit look really nice, and the material is warm and feels nice and smooth to the touch, not itchy or rough.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 50% Viscose, 22% Polyamide, 28% Polyester

12 A Retro-Inspired Babydoll Nightie With A Matching Thong Ababoon Lace Babydoll Chemise Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are the bright red shade and sheer, ruffled mesh of this babydoll chemise pure For Love & Lemons vibes, but the bow-accented sweetheart neckline and satin halter tie are the cutest (and spiciest) retro nod. Made of a cotton blend, the set features lace-adorned cups and an open front, perfect for showing off the accompanying lace thong bottom. With this saucy set, spending a night in can be just as exciting as going out. Enthusiastic review: “Amazing! The panties are actually so comfortable and the chest is supportive. Really surprised by the quality. Go ahead and just get it!!” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

13 An Easy-Breezy Maxi Dress With Subtle Side Cutouts The Drop Anaya Square-Neck Cut-Out Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon The Tencel fabric of this maxi dress by The Drop might seem more structured than a typical For Love & Lemons piece, but it still has plenty of the charming details that characterize a FL&L piece — like the square neckline, cut-out bodice, tiered skirt, and puff sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder. Even better? It has pockets. It comes in a few brights, like cobalt and butter yellow, along with easy-to-wear neutrals and playful gingham. Enthusiastic review: “This is a must have for summer or vacation. I love the pockets [...] dresses with pockets are a hit for me. The color is vibrant enough but not overwhelming. It's comfortable and the length is perfect even for someone as petite. Super cute!” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Tencel; Pocket: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton

14 This Cute Crop Top That Comes In 36 Sweet Shades LYANER Ruffle Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you style it dressy or casual, a good crop top makes an effortless statement, and the ruffles and sweetheart neckline of this version are the stuff of For Love & Lemons dreams. Ruching at the bust continues to the ruffled short sleeves (they’re elasticized at the shoulders, so you can wear them up or down), all accented by a bowtie back which manages, in true FL&L fashion, to be both dramatic and adorable. You have 36 shades to choose from, like fresh white, pale pink, and even a few luxe satin options. Heads up: If you’re looking for this top in plus sizes, check out this top that has a similar style from a different brand. Enthusiastic review: “I absolutely love this top!! I [...] feel that I can wear it without a bra and it doesn't show anything, material is thick enough that you won't feel indecent by not wearing a bra. I absolutely love the tie in the back, it's very sexy [...] I will be ordering more colors because I can see these being my ‘go to’ shirt for this summer! Highly recommend!!! Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 36 | Material: Polyester