Benefit's Iconic Gimme Brow+ Is Free For Today Only

Ready your digital shopping carts, brow aficionados: You can now snag a free, full-size Benefit Gimme Brow+ when you buy the brand's bestselling They're Real! Mascara. The deal is for today only, though, so be prepared to jump on it.

If you're the type of person who keeps a stash of brow grooming essentials in your makeup bag, you already know why Benefit Gimme Brow+ is worth the hype. The gel is known for fluffing up brow hairs like no other: The teeny angled brush applicator coats every strand to create volume, and the microfiber formula is buildable, so you can enhance your arches to whatever level you want. The product is also water-resistant for all-day wear and available in 10 shades — more than most gels on the market offer — so you can find the perfect match to your natural color.

The flash sale is happening on Benefit's website only, so head there, add your makeup goodies to your cart, and use the code REALDEAL for a full 100%-off one of the best gels out there. This is a great opportunity for brow lovers, whether you're looking to replace your empty Gimme Brow+ tube or have never tried the product before. So if you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals (and even if you didn't) now's your chance to score some new swag for your makeup collection — and create some head-turning arches.