Benefit's Gimme Brow Is Just $12 At Ulta This Weekend

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale may be ending, but it's going out with some great deals. The final day of the twice-yearly event is April 4, and some of the retailer's most popular products will be half off — including Benefit's Gimme Brow, which will cost just $12.

The brow gel, which comes in several shades, has been a cult favorite for years and got an updated formula in 2018. It's water-resistant and made from microfibers that adhere to your skin and brow hairs, and it comes with an applicator with a tapered brush so you can build lots of volume. The applicator's precision tip helps shape your brows.

Although the 21 Days of Beauty sale is running online only due to Ulta's COVID-19-related closures, you can still find a lot of good deals, like Peach & Lily's fan favorite Glass Skin Refining Serum, IT Cosmetics' Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, and Tarte's Maneater Mascara. All those products are half off tomorrow, so whether you're a skin care lover or can't get enough makeup, now's a great time to shop.