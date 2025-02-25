Freeing the nip has become a runway fixture in the last few years. No matter which city mounts fashion week, nip-forward pieces have been ubiquitous — and rightly so. Bodily autonomy is more than a fad, it’s a movement.

With London Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season officially over, it’s high time to look back on some of the risqué ensembles that sashayed down the UK runways. Unlike sheer ensembles of yore that capitalized on the shock factor of baring nip alone, these new diaphanous pieces had several elements going for them; you could almost forget they were nip-baring.

Erdem, for example, featured several gauzy dresses covered in museum-worthy paintings of women’s faces, varying in silhouette and neckline, while Richard Quinn leaned into the key tenets of coquettecore with intricate designs bedecked in bows.

As the fashion cognoscenti jet off to Milan, below is a recap of the most notable free-the-nip moments from London Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season.

Di Petsa’s Draping

A play on draping was the star of Di Petsa’s runway this season, ruching materials like leather and tulle for a near-wet effect. One matching top and miniskirt set, in particular, was crafted in a sheer lavender fabric with a mesh overlay.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Erdem’s Artsy Women

At Erdem, gauzy dresses were covered in blown-up paintings of women’s faces, turning the clothes into literal works of art delicate enough to be hung on museum walls.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Richard Quinn’s Sparkly Coquettecore

Richard Quinn’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection leaned into coquettecore. Nearly all of the decadent numbers were accented by a massive ribbon and rosette combo. One such look was a diaphanous column dress. Save for the bedazzled bows that blanketed the floor-length number, it was completely body-baring.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ashish’s Starry Canvas

Who else can’t stop thinking about the sparkly rainbow stars that covered one of Ashish’s see-through LBDs?

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dilara Findikoglu’s Avant-Garde Style

Findikoglu was extra innovative this season, showcasing dresses made to resemble the inner workings of the human body. One cap-sleeve dress, crafted in cream like the muscular system, even featured red markings throughout mimicking veins and blood vessels. Though it wasn’t technically translucent, it featured built-in nips.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Hector Maclean’s Textured Dress

Amid the Union Jack-inspired ensembles at Hector Maclean’s show, one sheer dress stood out for its neutral palette. With the sparkly pattern, paired with a maximalist print coat, none of it was low-key.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Guests Bared Nip Too

It wasn’t just runways rife with see-through looks. Chic guests also made a splash at LFW parties and events. Case in point: Lila Moss, Kate’s offspring. For an edgy look, she rocked a long-sleeved, navel-baring sheer top, which she paired with leather pants and strappy sandals.