Happy New York Fashion Week to all who celebrate. Though there are two days left before the fashion fête officially ends, both runways and streets are already pointing to the biggest trend to come out of the Fall/Winter 2025 season: bare breasts.

The controversial look has certainly come a long way. Just a few years ago, in 2022, there was Big Fuss about models and celebs freeing the nip during fashion month. Seemingly in response, the industry leaned into the polarizing act and turned nip-freeing into a NYFW mainstay.

This season, the disrobed style got a whole lot snazzier. Even the see-through little black dress, aka the classic nip-baring styling hack, was elevated in decadent, frothy fabrics and masterful construction.

Other designers, like Lapointe and Aknvas, went the maximalist route. In bold hues, loud prints, and ornate embellishments, the bare-bodied detail was essentially drowned by other more visually arresting elements. Even if the trend isn’t all that new, it’s always worth celebrating bodily autonomy, especially when done chicly. Ahead, you’ll find the biggest free-the-nipple moments from NYFW Fall/Winter 2025.

The Nippliest Runway Moments

Undies-Forward

Of course, some designers harkened to the quintessential nip-freeing style: a sheer LBD. At Christian Siriano, see-through designs leaned into romance with dark, dreamy tulle, frilly, ruffly hems, and exposed boning gowns.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other designers also upped the romantic ante, albeit with an exposed-undies twist. Bronx and Banco debuted sheer bustier dresses detailed with bows, ruffles, and rhinestones. Ulla Johnson infused similarly soft elements into her designs, including polka dots, bows, and subtly poofy sleeves. Apart from showing nip, both also flaunted their undergarments.

GoRunway/Filippo Fior WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 2

So Maximalist

The wider trend was maximalism. Because nip-freeing used to be utterly radical, fashion’s early introduction of the bare style involved keeping everything else understated. After all, a simple sheer look was the best canvas for making a nipply statement.

Since that’s no longer the case this season, designers had free rein to go bold. Lapointe, for example, sent looks that leaned into roaring leopard prints and frilly textured looks in bright hues (see: the lemon look with feathered pants).

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2

Elsewhere, it was all about decadent tactile elements. At Aknvas, lace and ruffles were front and center, giving risqué looks a Victorian Era touch. Meanwhile, at Vettese, a model sashayed in a strapless number with fringe details.

1 / 3

Bottom-Heavy

The focal point has also shifted. Instead of zooming in on the outfits’ torso regions, guests’ eyes were directed downward with bottoms in unorthodox silhouettes. A model at Bevza, for instance, wore a sheer turtleneck with exaggerated paper-bag jeans. Another runway pro at Lapointe paired leather chaps with underwear, harkening to Beyoncé’s assless styling.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images 1 / 2

The Nippliest Street Moments

Take It To The Streets

Runways weren’t the only spaces rife with bare-topped looks. Street style star Julia Fox kicked off NYFW with a nippled breastplate at a MAC party.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Other attendees also bared the controversial body part in sheer textured dresses, including ribbed knits, lace, and high-shine metallics.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4

NYFW was so, so nipply.