After the frenzy in New York, the fashion set traveled across the pond for the London leg of fashion month. Though LFW is far from over, one trend (err, body part) is already an undisputed hero. Like in New York, the biggest runway movement was freeing the nipple.

Last year, fashion weeks ’round the world aimed to shock. Plain sheer ensembles that were utterly nip-focused dominated runways. After several nipply seasons, the risqué style that champions bodily autonomy is finally normalized.

At LFW, it’s now business as usual. Nips aren’t the star, they’re just... there. Rocha’s runway for example, was filled with ballerina-inspired ensembles — some sheer, some not. The same went for Chet Lo, whose trademark durian-inspired finish punctuated the entire show, some just happened to be in see-through versions.

There were a few standout designers, however, who did make breasts the focal point(s). Di Petsa, for example, cosigned extravagant nip jewelry. Natasha Zinko’s runway was a statement on breast augmentation surgery and was, therefore, loaded with bosom-adjacent designs. (Silicone inserts as bras, anyone?)

Ahead, the nippliest moments to come out of London Fashion Week so far.

Simone Rocha

Balletcore was still a running theme at Simone Rocha, who pioneered the aesthetic — nay, movement. Dancer-inspired elements like tulle skirts, bows, and novel takes on the ballet flat lined the runways.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

While “revealing” is practically banned from the coquettecore girl’s vocabulary, Rocha expertly remedied that and merged polar opposite styles. Behold, a see-through look that featured all sorts of ruffles, puff sleeves, and Peter Pan collars.

Chet Lo

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Chet Lo’s signature durian spikes were on full display on the designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway. While most of the looks were crafted in opaque knits, a few were given the sheer treatment. Case in point: one dress featured a plain diaphanous top half while the prickly texture blanketed the rest.

Tove

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there’s one designer on this list who leaned into quiet luxury, it’s Tove. Elegance was at the heart of the collection that even sheer, nip-flaunting tops paired with crinkly maxi skirts looked so sophisticated.

Nensi Dojaka

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over half of the 41 looks at Nensi Dojaka’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway were all sorts of bra-forward. Unsurprisingly, the collection also featured a handful of nipply looks. One model wore nothing but a (sheer) bra as a top. The straight-out-of-the-boudoir vibe was topped off with a stringy whale tail and sheer patterned tights.

Feben

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Feben’s collection this season was an ocean of textures: cottons, feathers, and cinched fabrics. No look, however, was more intricate or nipplier, than the netted dresses made entirely out of beads. Crafted by artisanal beaders in Ghana, models went braless under the ornate see-through dresses lined with ostrich feathers.

Natasha Zinko

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Breasts were the star of Natasha Zinko’s runway — particularly, those undergoing augmentation surgery. T-shirts bore “INSERT TITS HERE” texts and chest implant x-ray imaging, while other ensembles were inspired by post-op bandaging. One model even walked out wearing a sheer mesh bra top with silicone mold inserts as a top.

Di Petsa

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Gear up: pasties are poised to jewelry’s next big trend. Like Area’s NYFW runway, which saw models leave their jewelry-clad bosoms hanging out, Di Petsa also leaned into the ornamented look. One model wore the remnants of a bra (e.g., nothing but the underwire) to accentuate the sun-inspired pasties. Meanwhile, one model sashayed out in a dress that had literal breast cutouts.

Erdem

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inspired by Radclyffe Hall’s The Well of Loneliness, Erdem’s runway was a glorious dichotomy of two seemingly antithetical styles: hyper-masculine with boxy suiting and ultra-feminine with floral-imbued frilly outfits. On the flowery front, a few exquisitely detailed pieces were crafted in diaphanous styles, including one with a billowy drop waist detail.