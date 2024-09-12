Fashion girls, take off those blister-inducing shoes (at least for the time being) — New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 season is officially over. From Sept. 6 through 11, New York’s boroughs transformed into one giant runway, with the chicest of celebs and style savants donning their best ’fits to see the latest offerings from their favorite labels.

While the weeklong frenzy is always exhilarating, it’s challenging to wow the style cadre with original looks and creative experiences. Thankfully, this season was a smash hit with viral moments that continue to live rent-free in everyone’s minds. Front rows were especially star-studded. Rihanna, Madonna, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo were among the many who caused a stir.

Naturally, runways were equally swoon-worthy and statement-making, flaunting underwear and freeing nips, stylishly championing bodily autonomy.

The biggest trend of the season wasn’t even about the clothes — it was brands one-upping each other’s show venues. From Christian Cowan sending models down a helipad to Alaïa sending models down the winding architecture of the Guggenheim Museum, this season didn’t just spotlight fashion, it highlighted NYC itself.

Ahead, you’ll find the buzziest moments from NYFW S/S 2025.

Rihanna Attended Alaïa In A Thong

Rihanna kicked off NYFW with a bang when she rolled up to the Alaïa show in a glitzy thong. The Savage X Fenty mogul is no stranger to rocking undies (in campaigns and on the streets), so why would NYFW be any different? It was just a whole lot sparklier.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In custom Pieter Mulier for Alaïa, she wore a thonged bustier that peered through the crystal-embellished, see-through cape she clutched against her décolletage.

Another clip of her inside the venue (the Guggenheim Museum!) went viral. After finding out guests kept stepping on Linda Evangelista’s dress, Rih invited the supermodel to beside her. A queen.

Butt Bags Graced Grace Ling

Butts are officially in. From the rise of thong-baring looks to Katy Perry flaunting booty cleavage, the cheeky locale is fashion’s prime real estate. Luckily for those who aren’t quite there yet, now you don’t even have to flaunt your own.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

On the Grace Ling runway, models clutched bags in the shape of naked butts, some of which were filled to the brim with rolled joints. (It was a theme, for sure, as elsewhere in the show, models also carried joint bouquets.)

Madonna Attended Luar With A Beloved Accessory

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, sat front row at Luar, alongside the likes of Ice Spice, Tinashe, and Olympian Jordan Chiles. The fashion icon’s look rivaled those on the runway in a blazer dress with exaggerated shoulder pads, toe-peering boots, two pairs of sunglasses, and the brand’s iconic Ana bag.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

On the catwalk, the celeb-loved accessory utterly stole the show in its new iterations: fringed, feathered, and the most popular bag of the night, chain-clad chrome options in partnership with American Express. (Peep the front row, everyone carried those bags.)

Area Made A Statement On Reproductive Rights

At Area, reproductive justice was chicly served. In collaboration with dating app Tinder, the label debuted its “Bans Off Our Bodies” T-shirt design that featured handprints atop the reproductive locale.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Alongside a $25,000 donation to Planned Parenthood, it’s the label’s way of standing up against restrictions on reproductive health access.

Tiffany Haddish Crashed The Monse Runway

The most controversial NYFW moment was when Tiffany Haddish walked the Monse runway — on a dare. The actor was seated beside Paris Hilton and her mom Kathy, when Kathy urged Haddish to “go right now” and “do it and wave.”

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Paris shared the moment on Instagram, which was met with both laughs and criticism from the public.

Naomi Campbell Walked Ralph Lauren On The Outskirts Of NYC

Ralph Lauren, the label that personifies “quiet luxury,” pulled the most old money move this NYFW by taking guests to the Hamptons. As expected, the show, which was mounted on the 19-acre equestrian center Khalily Stables, was a rousing success.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Case in point: Naomi Campbell strutted on the runway in two different looks. That alone would’ve been worth the trip.

Coach Sent Out Models In A Tourist Fave

If you thought the “I Heart NY” tees sold on just about every tourist shop were tacky, Coach is about to change your mind.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The label sent several models (including Ella Emhoff, pictured above) in beaded and doodled up versions of the touristy staple.

Underwear Dominated NYFW

The “exposed underwear” trend continues to have a chokehold on the industry at large. Majority of designers who showed this season flaunted lingerie of all kinds in all manners.

At 3.1 Phillip Lim, bras were worn as tops, while at Wiederhoeft, models ditched pants to show off their tighty-whities and matching garters (another boudoir-trend gaining traction).

Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No undies-forward look, however, was more eye-catching than those that strutted down Christian Cowan’s runway. Aside from wearing lacy, satin bras as tops, models wore leather minis with panties affixed on top. That’s one way to bare drawers.

The Venues Were Unmatched

One of the most unconventional destinations was Tommy Hilfiger’s show, which made Staten Island cool — or at least, its ferry.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The label commissioned the ship famously purchased by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson and sat the likes of Brooke Shields, Madelyn Cline, and K-pop icons Jisoo, Felix, and Lee Know from Stray Kids aboard.

Wu-Tang Clan Performed At Tommy Hilfiger

Speaking of Hilfiger, the label also surprised guests with a performance by Staten Island’s own Wu-Tang Clan, who sang “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Ice Cream.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was a moment approved by the fashion cognoscenti. Need proof? Anna Wintour fist-bumped Method Man during their set.

The CFDA Championed Democracy

Perhaps the most meaningful moment was when the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) partnered with Vogue to kick off the season with a march.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

On Friday, Sept. 6, designers, celebs, and industry insiders joined the non-partisan Fashion For Our Future march in midtown to champion democracy and urge voter registration.