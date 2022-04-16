Frizzy hair is beautiful, but there are times that you just want to go for a smoother style. That’s when you’ll need to figure out the best hacks and tips to deal with all that frizz.

But before getting to expert-recommended frizzy hair hacks, it helps to understand how frizz happens in the first place. According to Alyssia Dotson, creative team lead stylist at Alterna Haircare, the most common cause of frizz is humidity or moisture in the environment; the more moisture there is in the air, the more your hair cuticle opens up, soaks in the extra moisture in the air, and swells. She lists using hot tools on high heat settings and coloring hair too often as other style saboteurs.

You can also just be more prone to frizz based on your hair type. Dotson explains that if you have thicker or naturally curly hair, your strands’ cuticle layers are more open, and more susceptible to drying out. Adir Abergel, celebrity hairstylist and creative director of Virtue Labs, agrees that those with curly hair are more prone to frizz, but adds that frizz can happen to any texture. It’s more about the amount of damage present in hair, Abergel says.

Luckily, there are ways to help your ‘do hold up in humid weather. Here are 11 expert-backed tips to getting super smooth hair.

1 Stop Running Your Finds Through Your Strands Huachi Knotty Stretchy Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $20 $14.39 See on Amazon Yes, it feels great to run your fingers through a fresh blowout — but doing so does more harm than good. “Running your fingers through your hair constantly or touching excessively will lead to your cuticle becoming more disturbed and create frizz you don’t want,” says Dotson. So try to limit the amount you touch your hair as much as you can. It will pay off in the long run.

2 Air-Dry Whenever Possible John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air-Dry Waves Styling Foam Amazon $11.99 $7 See On Amazon Dotson recommends air drying more often than using your hairdryer, especially for those with naturally curly or coily hair. She explains that this will limit the amount of heat damage your hair gets and result in less frizz overall.

3 Protect Your Hair Overnight Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon When you sleep with your hair down, friction between your hair and pillowcase can cause frizz (especially if you tend to toss and turn in your sleep). Dotson recommends putting your hair in a loose bun or braid to limit the amount of friction happening while you catch some Z’s.

4 Keep Your Hair Hydrated ALTERNA Haircare CAVIAR Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Masque Amazon $45 See On Amazon The best way to keep frizz at bay is through hydration. “Since frizz is manifested as a result of your hair lacking moisture, ensuring your hair is hydrated is a foolproof way to smooth out frizz,” says Dotson. She recommends using something like the Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Masque. It not only delivers moisture to hair, it also seals it, provides protection, and is suitable for all hair types.

5 Dry Hair With A Paper Towel AM NOLIMIT TRADE Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels Amazon $6 See On Amazon Yes, you read that correctly. Abergel recommends using a paper towel to dry your hair instead of a cotton towel to keep moisture in while drying hair.

6 Swap Out Your Cotton Towel DevaCurl DEVATOWEL Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel Amazon $22 $18.26 See On Amazon Dotson adds that cotton towels have rough textures that will disturb the hair cuticle and cause excess friction. For that reason, she recommends avoiding them. Opt for something like the DevaCurl’s towel, which is super soft and absorbs just enough water so that your hair stays hydrated and easy to style.

7 Use A Dry Shampoo Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sweat is another sneaky frizzy hair culprit to watch out for, especially if you tend to overheat. Dotson explains that the salt in sweat causes hair to dry out faster, which then leads to frizz. She recommends protecting your hair by tying it up or using dry shampoo as a preventative measure before a workout session.

8 Grab Hair Oil Virtue Labs Healing Oil Amazon $44 See On Amazon “To smooth out hair, I’m looking for products that lock in moisture and keep humidity away,” says Abergel. “I love to cocktail Virtue’s Un-Frizz Cream with the Healing Oil before blow-drying. Once styled, I seal the look in by adding more Healing Oil. These products contain clean ingredients that eliminate frizz and block out humidity to keep hair sleek and shiny.”

9 Opt For A Boar Bristle Brush URTHEONE Boar Bristle Hairbrush Amazon $15.99 $14.99 See On Amazon The type of hairbrush you use makes a difference. Dotson recommends using a boar bristle brush to smooth the hair cuticle and help ensure that your hair’s natural oils travel all the way from the scalp to the ends for optimal hydration.

10 Avoid Drying Ingredients HASK Keratin Protein Smoothing Shampoo + Conditioner Set For All Hair Types Amazon $14.95 $13.46 See On Amazon “When working to smooth out hair, you want to avoid products that overly dry out your hair,” says Abergel. “For starters, most shampoos contain high amounts of sodium laurel sulfate, which is an effective cleanser but so drying. You also want your moisturizing and hydrating ingredients to be clean and pure to maximize efficiency, so avoid waxes or overly complicated ingredients. Another note is that all products on the market obtain their keratin from animal byproducts, keratin is a major player when it comes to eliminating frizz and healing your hair.”