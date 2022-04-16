Frizzy hair is beautiful, but there are times that you just want to go for a smoother style. That’s when you’ll need to figure out the best hacks and tips to deal with all that frizz.
But before getting to expert-recommended frizzy hair hacks, it helps to understand how frizz happens in the first place. According to Alyssia Dotson, creative team lead stylist at Alterna Haircare, the most common cause of frizz is humidity or moisture in the environment; the more moisture there is in the air, the more your hair cuticle opens up, soaks in the extra moisture in the air, and swells. She lists using hot tools on high heat settings and coloring hair too often as other style saboteurs.
You can also just be more prone to frizz based on your hair type. Dotson explains that if you have thicker or naturally curly hair, your strands’ cuticle layers are more open, and more susceptible to drying out. Adir Abergel, celebrity hairstylist and creative director of Virtue Labs, agrees that those with curly hair are more prone to frizz, but adds that frizz can happen to any texture. It’s more about the amount of damage present in hair, Abergel says.
Luckily, there are ways to help your ‘do hold up in humid weather. Here are 11 expert-backed tips to getting super smooth hair.
