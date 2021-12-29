Ganni’s known for its seamless blend of style and sustainability — this is the brand, after all, that made loungewear from recycled bottles and worked with Levi’s on a denim rental capsule collection. For its next venture, the Danish line is debuting eco-friendly denim that’s prioritizing transparency for consumers.

“Denim is one of the most polluting pieces in fashion, so we set out to do denim differently,” says creative director Ditte Reffstrup. “We were working with certified organic cotton to reduce our impact from the very first step.”

The brand’s taking other steps toward responsible denim, too, like making the production process 100% traceable from factory to storefront, publishing their denim fabric suppliers in an Open Apparel Registry database, and signing a code of conduct with manufacturers in line with the UN International Labor Organization.

“This is just the start, but we’re proud that four styles meet The Jeans Redesign guidelines,” says Ditte, referencing the 2019 framework launched by denim experts and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The guidelines ensure items are used more and made from safe and recycled or renewable materials. “It’s the most responsible way for us to produce denim right now.”

Ditte, who tested the jeans by biking to and from work, says her favorite style from the collection is the Figni design. “You might recognize this style from our Levi’s x Ganni collab,” she says. “Figni has a unique button double fly, so you can choose to wear high or mid-waist. I feel like the dual functionality gives you two perfect pairs of jeans.”

Ganni

The double-fly and metallic jean trends are already a hit on TikTok, proving that the design duo has a clear understanding of what the Gen Z consumer wants and needs. “They are much more fluid in their approach to wardrobe,” says CEO and co-founder Nicolaj Reffstrup. “They are much more likely to buy, resell, and rent.”

By embracing environmentally sound practices, Nicolaj is positioning the brand for success in the future. “We have to offer our community multiple ways of owning Ganni,” he says, referencing resell and renting in addition to purchasing new products. “We have to do so in a way that is so seamless you don’t even notice you made the responsible choice.”

At the same time, he recognizes that a sustainable fashion brand is something of an oxymoron right now. “[There’s an] inherent contradiction between the current fashion industry — that thrives off newness and consumption — and the concept of sustainability,” Nicolaj says. “That’s why we don’t identify as a sustainable brand. The ambition is still to one day become a truly sustainable fashion brand. And the dream is still that ultimately this will not differentiate us from other fashion brands.”

