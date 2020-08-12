Denim lovers, rejoice. Levi’s and Ganni are teaming up for an exclusive rental only capsule collection that includes three staple denim pieces: jeans, a button-down shirt, and a shirt dress. All three are made from upcycled vintage Levi’s and repurposed denim, incorporating Ganni’s signature design quirks, like patchwork, voluminous sleeves, and Peter Pan collars.

“Working with an iconic brand like Levi’s is a dream come true,” said Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director. “I still have a pair of 501s that I’ve had since I was a teen. These pieces are so versatile. You can wear them high or low waisted and style with a detachable belt.”

Although the clothing rental market has continued to grow in recent years, the GANNI x Levi’s “Love Letter” capsule is the first rental-only collection for both brands. Since the pieces are designed to be worn by many people, the collaboration is itself a love letter to quality denim and to the philosophy that sharing denim only helps it improve as time passes.

“The beauty of good denim is it just gets better over time,” Reffstrup said. “This partnership is all about sharing that love for great denim and passing it on. We handpicked each pair of vintage 501s with Levi’s for the project to upcycle and give them new life. It’s been such a special and personal process.”

The low-impact denim capsule will be exclusively available via Ganni Repeat, the brand’s rental platform. Starting at $55 each week, you can choose to rent for one, two, or three weeks. All rentals will be delivered in reusable packaging, and each rented piece is cleaned and stored for 72 hours before being available to rent again.

“Ganni was the perfect partner to bring this upcycled rental collection to life,” said Karyn Hillmanm Levi’s chief product officer. “Our mutual love for denim and desire to creatively reconstruct vintage 501s was an incredible jumping off point. We infused Ganni’s signature, beautiful spin into our repurposed denim icons, creating something completely new, and something timeless to be shared.”

While there’s no official launch date just yet, the brands say it’s “coming soon,” and that you can sign up to receive updates online.