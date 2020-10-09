Ganni's New Instagram-Favorite Loungewear Line Is Made From Recycled Bottles

There’s no doubt that 2020 was the year leisurewear went mainstream, and if Ganni has its way, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Friday, for the first time, the Danish fashion favorite got into the leisurewear game with the launch of Ganni Softwear, an 11-piece collection filled with sweats, hoodies, and other comfy essentials.

All the pieces are made entirely from recycled materials, so it’s an ideal option for all the conscious consumers out there. The “Softwear” name can be taken quite literally — the responsibly sourced yarn blend comes from 50% post-consumer recycled polyester (from sources like PET plastic bottles) and 50% recycled cotton, which means peak comfy levels are yours for the taking.

The price range is $85 to $165. The items will be available in a classic neutral palette of black, gray, and off-white. You’re definitely gonna be able to wear these pieces all day every day, and honestly, who can blame you? With many people working from home for the foreseeable future, it's the perfect time to stock up on cozy yet eco-friendly apparel.

This collection marks the second big sustainably minded initiative that Ganni has spearheaded this year. Back in August, it teamed up with Levi’s for an exclusive rental only capsule collection that includes three staple denim pieces: jeans, a button-down shirt, and a shirt dress. All three are made from upcycled vintage Levi’s and repurposed denim, incorporating Ganni’s signature design quirks, like patchwork, voluminous sleeves, and Peter Pan collars.

Ganni’s Software collection will be shoppable on ganni.com in the United States beginning Wednesday, October 14.