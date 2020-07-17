While some brands are struggling to pivot their business strategies in the midst of a global pandemic and a long overdue racial reckoning, Ganni isn't one of them. The Danish label has gone from cult favorite to full-blown fashion force in recent years, and is dedicated to using its growing platform to support marginalized groups. Most recently, Ganni teamed up with artist-activist Richie Shazam on a collection of limited edition photographic prints that will help support and protect Black trans lives.

Two of Shazam’s prints are currently available for purchase on Ganni’s website, and 100 percent of profits from the sale of those prints will be donated to two organizations that are instrumental in the Black trans community: The Marsha P. Johnson Institute and FOR THE GWORLS. Each print is priced at $105 and is personally signed by Shazam.

“I am super excited to partner with Ganni to sell my photographic prints to support Black trans lives,” Shazam said in a statement on the brand’s website. “During Pride we celebrate a revolution that was started by people who more or less look like me. Following their example, I learned the hard way that living your truth authentically is a revolutionary act within itself.”

Courtesy of Ganni

She continues on, explaining that through her “artistic expression” she was able to learn more about not only herself, but about others and the community around her. “My photography lets me tell stories, send but also transcend messages,” she explains. “My work connects me to who I am, where I come from and most of all those around me.”

The photographs include a self-portrait of Shazam, in addition to a snapshot from the Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn last month. Only 50 prints of each photo are available, which means it’s advisable to act fast if you want to add one to your art collection.

“This year we are called upon to stand up and against the violence and hate thrust onto so many Black and brown bodies,” Shazam said. “So please continue to donate, protest, and speak up. It’s about coming together to build community and provide resources, honoring where we came from, celebrating what we have achieved and recommitting ourselves to the work that’s still left to do.”