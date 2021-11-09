45 Gifts That Are So Popular Because They Make People Look 10x Better

There are two kinds of shopping in this world: buying stuff for yourself, or buying stuff for others. But whether you’re looking to treat yourself or someone else, Amazon is full of trendy, pretty, or just plain essential things that will make you or your loved ones look amazing. From beauty products that keep selling out because they’re literally that incredible, to fashion items that have a cult following because they actually look good on everyone, these products have been road-tested by thousands of Amazon shoppers who confirm that they’re totally worth your hard-earned cash.

No matter who you’re shopping for, it’s hard to go wrong with a matte lipstick that’s actually moisturizing, a five-pack of the cutest wool socks you’ve ever seen, or even a cheap, popular ring light for well-lit Zoom calls or videos. In fact, whether it’s this chic cashmere-look scarf that’s caught your eye or a hair treatment with over 90,000 reviews, you’ll definitely want to keep these items for yourself — so if you need to buy any gifts, you might want to grab multiples.

The 45 things below are so popular because they’re stylish and legitimately look good on everyone. So go ahead and treat yourself — and anyone else you want to treat, too.

1 A Necklace And Bracelet Set With Just The Right Amount Of Bling BOUTIQUELOVING 14K Gold Paperclip Chain Necklace Amazon $16 See On Amazon Wear this bracelet and necklace set with everything from joggers to jumpsuits. The set, available in a variety of lengths and styles, is an inexpensive way to try the paperclip jewelry trend. Reviewers love how easy the necklace is to layer with other jewelry, and one in particular noted that the set is “lightweight but beautiful.” Available lengths: 16.0 Inches — 24.0 Inches

Available styles: 8

2 A Pair Of Cult-Favorite Joggers Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Joggers Amazon $22 See On Amazon With over 17,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars, it’s clear that people love these relaxed fit joggers. Shoppers called the pants “warm,” and “comfy,” and most of all, “cute.” It’s easy to see why; the ribbed cuffs provide shape, while the drawstring waist gives you the perfect fit every time. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

3 A Pair Of Buttery Soft High-Waisted Leggings SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These Satina high-waisted leggings get high marks from reviewers for being “soft and comfortable,” with several reviewers calling them “buttery soft.” Even better? The manufacturer promises that the sag-proof, opaque material is totally squat-proof, so you can move through your day feeling totally at ease. Available sizes: One Size — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

4 The Lip Tint That Gives You The Perfect Pout PeriPera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, this lip tint by PeriPera Ink is “waterproof, kiss proof, food proof, life proof!” The tint goes on smooth and has a velvety finish, leaving your lips perfectly pigmented but never sticky. Available colors: 25

5 These Cute & Cozy Socks That Have Reviewers Buying Multiples Senker Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you were to look up “comfy wool socks” in the dictionary, you’d probably find this set of highly-rated socks by Senker. The socks will fit a range of women’s sizes, and come in over a dozen fun colors and print combinations so it’s easy to find a pair that anyone will adore. Available colors: 16

6 A Satin-Lined Beanie That’s Designed To Protect Hair Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your hair with the Grace Eleyae satin-lined beanie. The hat is meant to guard your locks from breakage so that they always look and feel great. It’s comfy enough to sleep in for nighttime protection, but stylish enough to wear out. Available colors: 4

7 An Assortment Of Sheet Masks For Baby Soft Skin TONYMOLY I'm Real Sheet Mask Assortment Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re buying for yourself or looking for a cute and easy gift, this TONYMOLY sheet mask set is a popular choice. The masks are packaged in punchy colors with fun illustrations, and each mask contains ingredients like honey, aloe, and charcoal to soothe, moisturize, and purify. Available in 24 varieties, from single packs to a 10-pack assortment, there are lots of options to choose from. Available varieties: 24

8 An Incredibly Versatile Eyeshadow Palette UrbanDecay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s so great about this mini eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay? According to one reviewer, “The colors are neutral and buildable, so it’s easy to go from an almost natural look, to a more dramatic evening look.” The mini palette comes in three different neutral color combinations with a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. Available varieties: 3

9 The Lightweight Spa Bathrobe That’s Super Soft HEARTNICE Spa Bathrobe Amazon $28 See On Amazon This 100% cotton robe by Heartnice gets top marks for being super soft and lightweight. Amazon shoppers mentioned that the robe is “good quality” and well made,” while also being “true to size.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 21

10 The Wear-Everywhere Sunglasses For Only $15 SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These SOJOS sunglasses are everything you could possibly want: cute, comfortable, and less than $20. More than 15,000 Amazon shoppers gave the glasses a five-star review, with many mentioning that they love how stylish the glasses look, and how the polarized lenses are shockingly high in quality for the price. Available colors: 13

11 These Unbelievably Plush Slippers That Are Cute Enough To Wear Out Comwarm Plush Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Fluffy slippers are always a good idea, but when you find fluffy slippers you can wear outside? Put them on and never look back! These Comwarm slippers have over 14,000 reviews, and get high marks for the thick sole and cozy, fluffy faux-fur. Available sizes: 5-6.5 — 11.5-13

Available colors: 17

12 A Face Roller & Gua Sha Set With Over 30,000 Reviews BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Take your self-care routine to the next level with the top-rated Baimei jade roller and gua sha set, which boasts more than 30,000 reviews on Amazon. The duo, which comes in your choice of five colors, gets rave reviews, with shoppers mentioning how “easy to use” and “well made” the tools are. Available colors: 5

13 A Matte Liquid Lipstick That’s Actually Moisturizing The Lip Bar Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Matte liquid lipsticks are typically known for being very drying, but this Lip Bar matte lipstick rises above the rest for feeling, as one reviewer puts it, “very smooth and moisturizing.” The color payoff is amazing, too, plus it’s smudge-proof and should look vibrant all day. Reviewers report that the lipstick looks so good they’ve gotten tons of compliments. Available colors: 8

14 A Scarf That Looks & Feels Like Cashmere For Under $20 MaaMgic Large Soft Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers love this Maamgic scarf and it’s easy to see why — the cotton-blend fabric keeps you comfy and warm, all for a very reasonable $16 price tag. Reviewers praised the top quality of the scarf, with one reviewer noting that it “feels like real cashmere.” Available colors: 18

15 The Face Mask Set That Reviewers Love I DEW CARE Peel Off Face Mask Trio Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you need a skincare pick-me-up, the I Dew Care peel-off face mask trio is here to save the day. Each of the three masks is formulated to address a different skincare concern, whether you want to hydrate, illuminate, or exfoliate. As a bonus, the cute mini containers have cute names to match — Space Kitten, Disco Kitten, and Sugar Kitten.

16 A Clear Lip Gloss Set With Super Hydrating Ingredients Broadway Vita-Lip Clear Lip Gloss (5-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keep your lips smooth and pout-ready with the Broadway Vita-Lip clear lip gloss. The set, available in four-, five-, six-, eight-, and 10-packs, hydrates lips with oils like argan, coconut, rosehip, and mint, as well as mango butter and vitamins E and A. Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have reviewed the set, with reviewers stating that the gloss is “long lasting” and “really good.”

17 This Cozy Fleece Pullover That’s Actually So Cute PRETTYGARDEN Fuzzy Fleece Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon When it’s chilly outside, this Prettygarden fleece sweater is cozy and warm, but has a turtleneck sweater look that’s so much chicer than your average fleece pullover. Wear with leggings or jeans and pair with sneakers or ankle boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

18 A Dainty Pair Of Earrings That Go With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Triangle Stud Earrings Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from sterling silver plated in 14-carat gold, it’s no wonder that these minimalist stud earrings have more than 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They come in a bunch of cute, dainty shapes, in your choice of rose gold, yellow gold, or white gold. These hypoallergenic earrings are both lead and nickel-free, so they’re as comfy as they are beautiful. Available finishes: 3

Available shapes: 7

19 A Trendy Acrylic Clutch With A Chain Strap WJCD Acrylic Clutch Amazon $18 See On Amazon The see-through accessory trend isn’t going anywhere, and thanks to the WJCD acrylic handbag, you can try the trend for under $20. The bag comes in 11 transparent colors, and since the gold-colored chain is removable, it can be worn on your shoulder or carried like a clutch. Available colors: 11

20 This Setting Power That Won’t Make You Look Ashy SACHA Buttercup Setting Powder Amazon $19 See On Amazon It can be difficult to find a setting powder that has a range of colors to suit a spectrum of skin tones. The Sacha setting powder comes in three different shades to complement different skin tones, ensuring your face will look finished without looking ashy. “Sacha is much finer as a powder compared to other brands I have used and very blendable,” wrote one reviewer. “The color compliments the yellowish undertones in my skin even though I am dark skinned.” Available colors: 3

21 These Fluffy Earmuffs That Are Both Stylish & Functional Brook + Bay Earmuffs Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fending off the cold never looked so good as with the Brook + Bay earmuffs. Available in a handful of colors, the ear coverings have been described by reviewers as “super cute” and “soft and warm.” Available colors: 6

22 The Microfiber Hair Towel With Over 37,000 Reviews YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your hair deserves some TLC, and this microfiber hair towel by YoulerTex is just the thing to dry it gently and efficiently. The towel, which has over 37,000 reviews on Amazon, gets top marks for being “soft and absorbent,” while “stay[ing] in place.” Available colors: 8

23 This Stylish Waist Pack For Hands-Free Carry Herschel 14 Waist Pack Amazon $59 See On Amazon It’s not just a waist pack; it’s a way of life. The Herschel 14 keeps your stuff handy and your outfit looking fly. Choose from a bunch of colors and patterns, all with Herschel’s signature logo front and center. Available colors: 18

24 The Scrunchies That Won’t Yank Out Your Hair Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Scrunchies are back, and these Kitsch Pro satin scrunchies aren’t just cute — they’re also covered in smooth satin that keeps hair tidy without pulling or breaking. Just ask one reviewer, who wrote, “i’ve been using just ONE of these, for an entire month, and literally have not had a single hair get caught on it.” Kitsch claims the scrunchies won’t leave creases in your hair, either, so these are great for overnight wear. Available combinations: 6

25 This Beautiful Layering Necklace With An Initial Pendant M MOOHAM 14K Gold Layering Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Everyone needs a statement piece of jewelry one that goes with everything, yet is special enough to wear on its own. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers raved about the “great quality” of this necklace, which comes with your letter of choice so it feels super personalized. Available colors: 26

26 A Manicure Set With Everything You Need For Salon-Quality Nails Utopia Care 15-Piece Manicure Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon This 15-piece manicure set has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon because “everything you could ever need to give yourself a professional manicure is included,” according to one reviewer. It also has a bunch of other tools for everything from eyebrow grooming to ear care. Best of all? It’s less than $15. Available colors: 2

27 A Dry Brushing Set That Makes Skin Glow Belula Premium Dry Brushing Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your skin smooth and your mood relaxed with the Belula dry brushing set. The set includes exfoliating gloves, and two brushes for both face and body. One reviewer who had never used a body brush before is now a huge fan, writing, “After I used the brushes, my body felt SO good! My skin was really smooth.”

28 A Pair Of TikTok-Famous Slippers That Feel Like Walking On Clouds rosyclo Pillow Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon “I had seen these sandals on TikTok and thought why not had to try them,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “The comfort is beyond belief.” While many reviewers reported wearing the lightweight EVA foam slides around the house, many also wrote that they wore them outside, too. “Brought these on a beach vacation to be worn for the pool/beach. Ended up wearing them for everyday use since they are so comfy,” wrote one happy shopper. Choose from a bunch of fun colors. Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 10.5-11

Available colors: 14

29 A 20-Pack Of Hair Clips For Every Occasion SYEENIFY Hair Clips (20 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Like jewelry for your hair, these SYEENIFY hair clips come in many colors and styles so you can adorn any kind of look. Amazon shoppers love that the clips are “so versatile” and that “you get a little of everything and at such a great price point.”

30 This Fan-Favorite Tote Bag That Comes In 162 Colors & Styles Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon With over 40,000 Amazon reviews, it’s fair to say that the Dreubea faux leather tote bag is a favorite among the platform’s shoppers. The bag is available in a whopping 162 colors and styles, so you’ll be sure to find the best option for you. Available colors: 162

31 A Pair Of Chic Loafers For Dressy Or Casual Wear Amazon Essentials Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These pointed loafers are sure to become a signature look, since they have a classic shape and come in tons of neutral shades, plus fun ones like blush, leopard print, and metallic gold. Pair them with anything from jeans to slacks and wear them anywhere. Available sizes: 4 — 15

Available colors: 12

32 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Eliminates Bedhead Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $21 See On Amazon Wake up to dream-like hair with the Zimasilk pillowcase. The 100% mulberry silk case is popular with Amazon shoppers and has over 32,000 reviews on the site. Reviewers love how the pillowcase reduces the friction on their hair, with one writing, “I was noticing quite a bit of breakage of the hair on the back of my head at the nape of my neck. Since I started using a silk pillowcase the breakage has pretty much stopped” Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 37

33 A Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Set For Natural Hair GIRL+HAIR Shampoo And Conditioner Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Clean and hydrate your natural hair with the Girl+Hair shampoo and conditioner set. The sulfate-free formulas are chock full of natural ingredients like shea butter, neem oil, and tea tree oil, so it can effectively nourish and cleanse your locks. One happy reviewer said the conditioner “gave my curls some love and made my hair super soft.”

34 A Monthly Subscription Service That Sends You Cute, Fun Socks Sock Fancy Sock Subscription Amazon $7 See On Amazon Nab (or gift) a pair of new socks every month with the Sock Fancy sock subscription. Choose between crew or no-show socks and enjoy getting pairs with fun surprise prints on the regular. Available sizes: Mens, Womens

Available varieties: 2

35 A Hair Treatment With More Than 90,000 Reviews Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Repair your damaged strands with the Olaplex Hair Perfector treatment. With over 94,000 Amazon reviews, it’s safe to say that the product is a runaway hit, with reviewers calling it “a miracle worker” and “literally the best thing I've used for my hair.”

36 A Moisturizer That Melts Into Your Skin Buttah Skin By Dorion Renaud Facial Shea Butter, 2 Oz. Amazon $19 See On Amazon As the temperature dips, Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud is one of the best ways to protect wind-chapped faces. The moisturizer is made with 100% whipped shea butter, which is chock full of essential fatty acids. Support a Black-owned company and pamper your skin with Vitamins A, B, and E.

37 A Super Helpful Guide For Happier Skin The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide To Great Skin Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s an awful lot of skincare information out there, and it’s hard to know what’s correct, let alone right for your skin. The Skincare Bible will help you navigate the skincare landscape, clearly laying out science-based facts and advice for getting happier skin.

38 An Exfoliating Foot Peel For Baby Soft Skin Baby Foot Foot Mask Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why do 39,000-plus Amazon reviewers give the Baby Foot foot mask an overall rating of 4.3 stars? According to one reviewer, it’s because the mask “gets my feet softer than a professional pedicure at a fraction of the cost.” The lavender-scented formula is made with orange, grapefruit, sage and chamomile and will exfoliate away all the dry, cracked, and rough skin.

39 This Popular Ring Light That Helps You Look Your Best On Camera UBeesize 10" Ring Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re on a Zoom call or shooting a TikTok video, good lighting is everything. That’s why the UBeesize ring light is so nice to have on hand. Reviewers love how easy to assemble the ring light is, and how it comes with a helpful remote control.

40 A Curling Wand That Gives You Rapunzel-Like Hair Remington Pro Curling Wand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get the hair you deserve with the Remington Pro curling wand. The ceramic-coated barrel heats up in just 30 seconds, ensuring quick and easy styling. Available sizes: 0.5-1 inch — 1-1.5-inch

41 A Chic Set Of Claw Clips That Hold Hair Securely SHALAC Large Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for hair clips in fun colors, look no further than these SHALAC claw clips. Multiple reviewers reported that the clips are especially great for people with thick hair, and one reviewer even wrote, “These are the absolute best hairclips I have ever bought!”

42 This Trio Of Facial Sprays That Offer An Instant Refresh Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio Amazon $21 See On Amazon With more than 9,000 five-star reviews, shoppers love how these Mario Badescu facial sprays make their skin feel. The trio of facial sprays includes formulas specifically designed to clarify, brighten, or refresh, thanks to ingredients like aloe, green tea, rosewater, and lavender.

43 This Heart-Shaped Stamp Blush That’s Super Blendable KAJA Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush Amazon $24 See On Amazon Where your heart on your cheek with this cute stamp blush. Available in a handful of shades, the stamp applicator leaves a heart shape on your cheek that can be blended out for a sheer, dreamy wash of color. The blush is also buildable, so you can apply additional product for a more dramatic look. Available shades: 7

44 This Infinity Scarf That’s Cute & Cozy NEOSAN Infinity Scarf Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stay toasty and stylish in the Neosan infinity scarf. The scarf will keep you warm while adding the perfect topper to your ‘fit. It’s made from soft acrylic with a beautiful cable knit design. Available colors: 40