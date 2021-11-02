45 Things Under $35 That’ll Make You Look Amazing, According To Thousands Of Reviews

Sometimes when you look good, you feel good. You might think that finding products that make you look and feel good costs a lot of money, but I’m here to tell you: It really doesn’t have to. There are so many popular fashion, beauty, and self-care products on Amazon that are $35 or less, and they have thousands of 5-star ratings to back them up.

Let’s start with the wardrobe. The best clothing pieces on Amazon are ones that not only look stylish, but feel comfortable throughout the day — whether it’s a luxuriously soft scarf that feels like cashmere or a pair of versatile, ultra-stretchy skinny jeans that you can wear with any number of tops.

Taking care of your skin can also be a component of feeling your best. Everyone’s skin has different needs and every shopper has different preferences, which is why this list is packed with an array of highly rated products. For example, a moisturizing body lotion can do double-duty by nourishing skin and leaving behind a shimmery glow. These luxe-feeling under-eye masks made with real 24-karat gold and vitamin E might help you feel more pampered after a long day. And a moisturizing lip scrub can come in handy for exfoliating during the dry winter months.

You can’t always believe the hype surrounding a product, but the thousands of glowing reviews written about these affordable beauty items shouldn’t be ignored. From nourishing hair treatments to must-have jewelry pieces, these products have won over tons of Amazon shoppers and helped them feel amazing.

1 This Colgate Pen That Whitens Your Teeth As You Sleep Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $25 See On Amazon Colgate has created an enamel-safe whitening formula that can easily be applied to your teeth with a pen. Just apply the hydrogen peroxide serum to your teeth with the brush-tipped pen before you go to bed, and let it work its magic overnight. In just one week, you might notice a difference in your pearly whites. Each pen has enough product to last up to 35 nightly treatments.

2 A Clip-On Ring Light For On-The-Go Selfies XINBAOHONG Rechargeable Portable Clip-On Ring Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Looking to get nicely lit selfies at any time of day? It’s actually a lot easier than you think. This portable ring light clips onto the top of your smartphone, creating a halo of light around your camera. With three brightness settings, the light includes a USB cord for recharging on the go. You can even attach it to your laptop’s webcam for greater visibility during Zoom meetings and virtual hangouts with friends.

3 Some Double-Sided Tape To Keep Your Clothes In Place Fearless Tape Double-Sided Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon We all have that one piece of clothing that would fit perfectly, if it weren’t for a loose neckline or slightly sagging hem. With this double-sided garment tape, you can create temporary fixes to your dresses, skirts, pants, blouses, and more. You get 50 pieces of tape, each of which measures 0.5 inches wide and 3 inches long. They’re perfect for small adjustments like holding a bra strap in place, or keeping your dress secured to your body.

4 This Exfoliating Lip Scrub That Smells Like Coconut Handmade Heroes Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get ready to pucker up with this sugary lip scrub that’s infused with moisturizing avocado oil and jojoba oil. Just rub a pea-sized amount of the all-natural formula onto wet lips to exfoliate and smooth skin. The lip-smacking scrub has a heavenly coconut sorbet scent that gives off vacation vibes. It’s available in a tantalizing matcha latte flavor as well. Available scents: Coconut Sorbet, Matcha Latte

5 These Eye Masks Made With Real 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Masks (20 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Infused with real 24-karat gold, these luxurious under-eye masks will have you feeling rejuvenated in no time. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E both boost your skin’s moisture, giving your face a bright, refreshed look. And they’re super easy to use: All you have to do is let them rest on your face for 20 minutes.

6 The Handheld Garment Steamer You Can Travel With OGHom Steamer for Clothes Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wrinkle-free clothes can make you look and feel more put-together, but you don’t need to haul out the ironing board every morning. This handheld garment steamer heats up in a couple of minutes and generates up to 15 minutes’ worth of steam. The compact size makes it an ideal travel partner for business trips and vacation. It’s designed to be safe to use on delicate garments, including silk dresses and suits.

7 This Affordable Face Powder With A Matte Finish Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Face powder can add the final touch to a makeup look, and this Fit Me powder from Maybelline has earned a reputation for being affordable and high-quality — more than 23,000 customers have given it a perfect five-star review on Amazon. It i formulated to create a matte finish and is available in dozens of shades — ranging from Java to Translucent — so you can find the one that fits your skin best. Available shades: 24

8 A Balancing Disc Cushion For Strengthening Your Core Muscles Gaiam Balance Disc Wobble Cushion Amazon $22 See On Amazon This disc wobble cushion can be placed on top of any office chair to force you to maintain your balance, in turn engaging your core muscles and encouraging a more aligned posture. You can also move it to the ground and use it as a part of your at-home exercise routine.

9 This 10-Minute Face Mask That’s Made With Egg Whites SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Amazon $31 See On Amazon One key ingredient of this face mask from Zombie Beauty is albumin, a hydrating protein found in egg whites. The powder formula is mixed with water and applied to your face with the included brush. As it dries over the next 10 minutes, you’ll definitely look (and smell) like a zombie. But have no fear — reviewers have attested that your skin will feel softer once you’ve washed it off.

10 Some Elegant Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon These classic earrings are made with cubic zirconia, giving them the appearance of diamond studs at just a fraction of the price. The stones are set in four-prong baskets with a sterling silver backing, available in a variety of sizes and finishes. Several happy customers have complimented their gorgeous appearance. “The size is great,” wrote one reviewer, adding, “sparkly but not ostentatious — they are believable and not distracting.” Available sizes: 4.5 millimeters, 5 millimeters, 6.5 millimeters, 7 millimeters, 7.5 millimeters, 8 millimeters, 8.5 millimeters

11 This 5-Pack Of Seamless Thong Underwear VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight, stretchy nylon material, these thongs are virtually seamless. That means you can wear them under close-fitting dresses, skirts, and pants without panty lines showing. With a low waistline and cheeky back coverage, the underwear has a barely-there look and feel that will keep you comfy all day long. Each pack comes with a variety of colors — choose from neutral tones or switch it up with bold leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Padded Curling Tool For Your Eyelashes Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve stayed away from curling your eyelashes because you’re nervous about damaging those delicate hairs, here is a solution: A curling tool with soft silicone pads. With an easy-grip handle and a streamlined design, this eyelash curler adds a more voluminous look to your natural lashes in just seconds. You also get five replacement silicone pads, as well as a handy pair of tweezers for touching up your brows.

13 The Argan Oil Hair Treatment With A Cult Following Moroccanoil Treatment Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Boasting an overall 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon after more than 43,000 reviews, Moroccanoil Treatment sits head and shoulders above competing hair oil formulas. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and linseed oil, this product can be applied to either wet or dry hair. Whether your hair is curly, straight, or wavy, it can look shinier and softer after just one use.

14 This Moisturizing Oil To Nourish Dry Cuticles Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Soothe dry nail beds with this moisturizing cuticle oil made with sunflower seed oil. The lightweight formula is infused with nourishing milk and honey, giving it a pleasant fragrance. Rub a few drops onto your cuticles daily, and enjoy stronger nails and softer hands. Besides their Milk & Honey formula, Cuccio also offers other scents including Lavender and Chamomile, Pomegranate and Fig, and Sweet Almond. Available scents: 10

15 These Ultra-Comfy Skinny Jeans From Levi Strauss & Co. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thee skinny jeans are made from a cotton-polyester blend with a touch of elastane, offering a snug fit that holds its shape over the course of the day. The pull-on design features an elastic waistband, a faux zipper closure and faux front pockets. Those back pockets, however? Totally functional. Choose from a three lengths and a variety of light and dark denim washes, as well as light green and lilac. Available sizes: 2 — 28

16 A Variety Pack Of Chic Knotted Headbands TOBATOBA Women Headbands (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Each pack of these trendy headbands comes with a variety of colors, allowing you to switch up your look throughout the week. The knotted design looks great paired with any outfit, whether it’s a cute sundress or a jeans and T-shirt combo. Add extra flair by picking a pack that includes a mix of leopard print headbands and velvet ones with elegant faux pearls. Available colors: 6

17 This Skin Tone-Balancing Body Moisturizer Jergens Brilliance Flawless Effects Body Moisturizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with hydrating shea butter, this lightweight body moisturizer works to balance your skin tone, and it can work in just a few days. It has a slight luster to it, and the addition of sheer blush pigments leaves your skin looking glowing. “Love this stuff! Super hydrating and shimmery. And the scent is amazing,” raved one customer.

18 An Illuminating Face Primer Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Serving as a reliable base for your next makeup look, this face primer is formulated with high-quality, hydrating ingredients that brighten your skin tone and boost the longevity of your makeup. A little goes a long way, and the non-greasy texture won’t weigh you down. Plus, some reviewers like the effect of just wearing it on its own, without heavier makeup.

19 This Styling Tool To Create Ornate-Looking Hairstyles Teenitor Hair Tail Tools (Set of 2) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Creating fancy-feeling hair styles can take a long time to perfect, but with this two-pack of plastic hair styling tools, you can master tons of techniques in just a few minutes. Each tool has a wide loop on the end that allows you to twist and loop hair. The other end has a rounded tip that can be used to part hair and separate it into easy-to-style pieces.

20 This Chic Long-Sleeve Dress With A Tie-Waist Detail R.Vivimos Tie-Waist Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a round neckline, long lantern sleeves, and an above-the-knee hem, this dress can be styled in so many ways. Pair it with heels and a statement necklace for a night out on the town, or add sandals and a floppy hat for a look that’s ready for weekend brunch. The tie-front design cinches in the cotton-polyester fabric at the waist for a silhouette that’s effortlessly chic. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 Some Vintage-Inspired Oversized Sunglasses SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon These stylish sunglasses have oversized lenses with slight wings on the corners, giving them a distinctly retro vibe that elevates any outfit. The lenses have a UV 400 coating to protect your eyes from the sun’s powerful rays. Lightweight and durable, the sunglasses come in various lens and frame combinations. Available colors: 7

22 These Wipes That Keep Your Boots Looking Fresh BootRescue All-Natural Cleaning Wipes Amazon $11 See On Amazon Wipe dirt and salt stains off your boots without damaging the leather. These cleaning wipes from Boot Rescue contain a formula that isn’t harsh on suede, leather, rubber, and fabric. And the wipes are specifically designed to effectively freshen up boots after just one use. “My boots really were rescued,” one reviewer wrote. “Just one simple wipe and not only are the salt stains completely gone, but my boots are super shiny and look brand new.”

23 A Pack Of Absorbent Charcoal Blotting Tissues Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Blotting Sheets Amazon $7 See On Amazon These blotting sheets are infused with bamboo charcoal to soak up excess oil on your face. Just swipe it over your skin to reduce shine and refresh your skin. You get 100 in a pack, so you can take some of these sheets with you wherever you go — the gym, the office, vacation, anywhere. Available scents: 2

24 This Sleek Bodysuit With A Mock Neckline MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon On cool days, this bodysuit with a mock neckline makes a great layering piece. The long-sleeve garment is made with a lightweight modal-spandex fabric that allows for full range of movement. It’s available in every color of the rainbow, along with fun animal prints, florals, and tropical patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 The Mineral Sunscreen With A Sheer Tint CeraVe Tinted Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 30 Amazon $14 See On Amazon CeraVe’s mineral sunscreen provides SPF 30 protection from the sun, but it also acts as a primer you can layer underneath your other makeup. The lightweight formula has a subtle tint and features hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides to lock in your skin’s moisture and give it a nice glow.

26 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That Comes In Vibrant Colors Verdusa Ruched Bodycon Cami Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A ruched bodice and an asymmetrical hem give this bodycon dress a unique edge. With spaghetti straps and a wrap V-neck, the polyester-spandex dress has a form-fitting silhouette. Perhaps the hardest part of purchasing this dress? Choosing from over 40 vibrant shades. Ranging from bright cobalt to blush pink to sleek black, there are plenty of options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Buttery Soft Leggings With A High Waist SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from a polyester-spandex fabric, these opaque leggings are super stretchy but won’t become see-through as you move around. According to several customers, the best thing about these leggings are just how dang nice they feel against your legs. One reviewer raved, “These leggings are the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn...by a landslide!” Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

28 This Delicate Gold-Plated Chain Necklace Aobei Pearl 18K Gold Paperclip Chain Choker Amazon $11 See On Amazon Plated in 18-karat gold, this delicate choker necklace features a paperclip chain that adds a minimalist touch to any outfit. The simple-but-elegant piece has a clasp in the back that allows you to easily put it on. Light and airy, this chain instantly elevates any outfit you pair it with — and you can even wear it alongside other necklaces for a layered look. Available styles: 10

29 A Crème Blush That Doubles As A Lip Color Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Simplify your makeup routine by using this two-in-one crème blush that doubles as a lip color. Easy to apply with a sponge (or even your fingers!), the buildable formula allows you to control how strong you want your blush to be. It’s made with a blend of raspberry, blackberry, and grape extracts — and more importantly, it’s made without synthetic fragrances, parabens, or talc. Choose from rosy pink, peony pink, coral peach, and cool plum. Available shades: 4

30 The Woven Shirt That’s Wrinkle-Resistant Riders by Lee Indigo Plus-Size Easy Care Woven Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This button-down shirt is made from a cotton-polyester fabric with a hint of spandex for an overall wrinkle-resistant effect. With three-quarter sleeves and a princess seam, this shirt has a slightly tailored silhouette that can be dressed up or down. Pair it with jeans for a day spent outdoors or traveling, or tuck it into a pair of slacks and underneath a blazer for an office-ready outfit. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

31 Some Curl-Defining Cream That Smells Yummy Cake Beauty Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon Define your naturally curly hair with this cream that’s packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, calendula, and chamomile. It’s formulated to reduce frizz and give your hair a glossy texture. Not to mention, it smells amazing — like coconut lime. “My hair is the curliest it’s ever been, the healthiest it’s ever been, the longest and softest it’s ever been,” one reviewer raved. “I would give this 100 stars if I could!”

32 A Value Pack Of Pointed Cotton Swabs Rayhee Cotton Swabs (800 Count) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Unlike traditional cotton swabs, these ones have unique pointed tips that make them excellent for applying (and removing) eyeshadow, cleaning up excess nail polish around your fingers, and adding pigment to your lips. You get 800 in a pack, which can last you for months to come. The tips are made of organic cotton, while the handles are constructed from recycled paper.

33 This Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Cross-Front Detail Romwe Off-the-Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in several jewel tones as well as sleek stripes, this long-sleeve top features an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline that crosses over in the front. The rayon-polyester fabric has a stretchy feel, thanks to the addition of spandex. With a long hem that lands at your hips, this top can easily be tucked into your pants, skirt, or jeans for a chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

34 The Budget-Friendly Scarf That Feels Like Cashmere MaaMgic Large Soft Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get the luxuriously soft feel of cashmere without the expensive price tag. This long scarf is made out of a cotton-polyester fabric that’s super cozy and warm. Wrap it around your neck or layer it over your shoulders as a shawl — no matter how you wear it, you’ll feel nice and toasty. It comes in several go-to shades, including champagne, sky blue, and ginger. Available colors: 18

35 A Thick Yoga Mat You Can Carry Anywhere BalanceFrom GoYoga+ Extra-Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Complete with a carrying strap and a knee pad for extra support, this thick foam mat can be easily carried to the gym or yoga studio. With a textured surface, the yoga mat prevents slipping and absorbs pressure from your elbows, hands, and legs. Besides black, this cushioned mat comes in several fun shades like bright green, hot pink, and sky blue. Available colors: 7

36 This Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick In Tons Of Colors Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Un-nude Liquid Lipstick Amazon $6 See On Amazon Maybelline’s liquid matte lipstick is designed to stay put for up to 16 hours, so you don’t have to worry about constantly reapplying throughout the day. The highly pigmented formula comes in 12 gorgeous shades, ranging from bold reds to lush pinks to dark purples. “These are my absolute favorite lipsticks of all time,” one reviewer gushed. “They stay on all day, last through meals, stay on all night when I go to bed forgetting to take it off, and they’re super affordable.” Available colors: 45

37 A Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress Nemidor Stretchy Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a deep V-neckline, fluttery short sleeves, and midi-length hem, this A-line dress has a classic silhouette that works for a wide array of occasions, — including cocktail parties, dinner dates, and bridal showers. You can opt for a rich solid color or switch it up with a flirty floral or retro polka-dot pattern. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

38 These adidas Sneakers For Everyday Wear adidas Duramo Sl Running Shoe Amazon $33 See On Amazon adidas’s lightweight Lightmotion support and breathable mesh uppers make these sneakers a go-to for everyday wear for many shoppers. Sleek and streamlined, they stay securely on your feet thanks to the comfortable, padded neoprene design of the heel. One reviewer described them as the “extremely comfortable and lightweight every day sneakers.” Available sizes: 4 — 12

39 This Lightweight Sweater With A Mock Neckline Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mock-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Mock necklines are chic and understated, offering the look of a turtleneck without the added bulk. This lightweight long-sleeve sweater is made from a cotton-blend fabric that’s easy to pair with jeans and riding boots during the autumn or layer under a jacket or coat in the winter. Available sizes: X-Small Slim — 6X

40 A Ribbed Midi Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down SheIn Stretchy Ribbed Midi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon The outfit possibilities are endless with this ribbed polyester midi skirt. It incorporates stretchy spandex so that it can comfortably hug your hips all the way down to the below-the-knee hem. Wear it with a blouse and flats to the office, pair it with a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual look, or add a crop top and heels for a night-out ensemble. It comes in a wide range of colors, ranging from soft apricot to deep blue to hot pink. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 This Silky Satin Night Gown Avidlove Satin Chemise Nightgown Amazon $17 See On Amazon With delicate lace, a plunging V-neckline and a short hem, the babydoll-style satin nightgown has a light and airy feel. Wear it underneath a robe or flaunt it all by itself. Whether you choose a bright white, sultry red, or neutral gray version, you really can’t go wrong. One reviewer described: “The fabric is smooth against my skin, the lace is stretchy and not itchy, and it fits not too loose or too tight, and looks amazing on.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

42 The Versatile Blouse With Short Lacey Sleeves Romwe Plus-Size Lace Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s a versatile blouse that can be easily paired with skirts, slacks, jeans, or shorts. It comes in dozens of styles — but this one has a pretty lace detail on the short sleeves for an extra-delicate flair. With a slightly pleated front and a crew neckline, the polyester blouse has a relaxed silhouette and comes in a variety of solid colors as well as several dainty floral patterns. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

43 A Satin Scarf That Comes In Gorgeous Patterns Vabovin Satin Square Silk Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon There are so many uses for a pretty satin scarf. Tie it in or over your hair, around your neck, on your purse... the list goes on. This polyester satin square scarf measures 35 inches, which one reviewer wrote was even spacious enough for them to wear as a crop top. It comes in a sea of gorgeous floral prints and striking paisley patterns. At such an affordable price, you might want to snag a couple different designs. Available colors: 37

44 This Portable Device That Removes Fuzz From Clothes Conair Battery-Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Remove pesky lint and pilled fibers from your favorite clothes without damaging them by getting this portable fabric shaver from Conair. The battery-powered unit features a mesh to collect excess fuzz and trap them in a detachable compartment for easy cleanup. Safe on sweaters, socks, and even furniture, this powerful device can leave your clothing and upholstery looking as good as new. Available colors: 6