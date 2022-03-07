Gigi Hadid Pledges Fashion Week Earnings To Victims Of The War In Ukraine

Gigi Hadid, ever outspoken on politics, took to Instagram on Sunday to acknowledge the dark contrast of participating in Fashion Month while Ukraine is under siege. What’s more — she pledged to do something about it.

Hadid posted a series of Fashion Week snaps from backstage and runways alike. Though light-hearted in imagery, the Instagram post came with a somber, yet uplifting, message.

The 26-year-old model shared that, though it’s her job, walking in fashion shows can feel flippant and frivolous during a time when dresses on runways are the very last thing on many peoples’ minds.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” she wrote. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.”

Joining model Mica Argañaraz, Hadid pledged her support for Ukraine during this time of war and announced that she would be donating all her Fashion Month earnings to those suffering in Ukraine, in addition to those in a similar predicament in Palestine.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine,” Hadid continued. “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. 🕊”

Here’s hoping more follow suit.