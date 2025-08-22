Gigi Hadid Stripped Down To Nothing But A Cone Bra In This Daring Shoot

Certain things never get old, like good tailoring, a red lip, and watching Gigi Hadid work her modeling magic, be it on the runway or in front of a camera. The supermodel’s new V Magazine cover combines all of these elements, and pays tribute to the iconic fashion stars and stylings of the ‘50’s and ‘60’s. Hadid took on the role of a vintage vixen for the shoot, stripping down from modest pencil skirts, structured jackets, and oversized furs, to nothing but her lingerie.

Gigi Gets Naked

Hadid graced V’s latest cover on Aug. 20 in an array of vintage-inspired looks, with her wardrobe provided entirely by Miu Miu. The model has a long relationship with the designer label, and even shot a similar throwback campaign for them last year — though in that instance, the era of choice was the ‘30’s.

For V, Hadid ditched her wartime finger waves in exchange for a more mod aesthetic. In the cover photo, she donned a fitted red cap with seductive netting draped over her eyes. The rest of her look embraced the same cherry palette, including her lip and nail color. She wore a fitted pencil skirt, and a sharp, wide-collared jacket that flared out slightly at her waist. Hadid wore the blazer slightly off her shoulder, showing off just a sliver of a satin, nude-toned bra.

Luigi & Iango for 'V' Magazine

Hadid’s lingerie was a touch more visible in this black and white shot. The vintage-style, cone-shaped cup peeked out from her knee-length trench coat, which featured a contrasting belt and checkered lining. Her accessories were also of-the-era, with slingback, pointed-toe heels, a short-brimmed hat, and gilded statement earrings.

Luigi & Iango for 'V' Magazine

Her next look was even more risqué. Hadid draped a short, leather trench coat around her elbows, exposing her bra entirely. Netting circled the model’s head, slightly obscuring her eyes.

Luigi & Iango for 'V' Magazine

For the final shot, Hadid stripped down to practically nothing. She posed on the floor, gazing into a small mirror, with her checkered coat pooled around her, wearing only her dramatic earrings, a stack of bracelets, and her pointy bustier — with only a Miu Miu bowler bag protecting her modesty.

Luigi & Iango for 'V' Magazine

More Vintage Looks

Hadid turned even more throwback ‘fits in the shoot, including this glamorous fur ensemble. She paired her fitted cap and mesh mask with a sleek, cropped top with quarter length sleeves, and a fitted skirt. An oversized fur shawl circled her neck, pinned at the shoulder with two large flower brooches.

Luigi & Iango for 'V' Magazine

She went for a much more understated look in another shot, wearing just a V-neck slip dress with a dainty bow in the center.

Luigi & Iango for 'V' Magazine

Classics earn their title for a reason, and Hadid is providing one example after the next.