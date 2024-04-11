Gigi Hadid is one of the top supermodels of our time. And after years of building her reputation, she’s earned the right to be picky about her projects. (Her fashion week appearances, for example, have dwindled down to two per season.)

Though Hadid no longer needs to prove her prowess, she does so regularly. Just this week, she churned out shots like a contestant on America’s Next Top Model. In one day, she went from 1930s muse (in a Miu Miu campaign) to Cali beach babe (for Guest In Residence). To quote Tyra Banks: “only one can be America’s next top model” — and it person is Gigi Hadid.

Gigi’s Bikini-Clad Campaign

Hadid founded her luxury cashmere brand Guest In Residence back in 2022 and, like any successful celeb mogul, she’s their buzziest endorser.

On Wednesday, April 12, the label launched their Spring/Summer 2024 campaign starring Hadid. Photographed by Sean Thomas, she wore a ribbed cotton cardigan with a deep-V neckline ($295). Her unique pairing, however, is what brought the laid-back look to life. Evoking thoughts of summer days by the pool, Hadid wore lime green bikini underwear in lieu of pants.

She leaned harder into the whimsical beach aesthetic with layers of beaded shell necklaces. In another photo, she added sporty elements, including: a tricolor hat, striped socks, and fir green Adidas Sambas, the unofficial sneaker of the summer.

Gigi’s Vintage-Inspired Campaign

Like a true supermodel, Hadid can change personas on a whim. Two days prior, she starred in an ad for Miu Miu, wherein the vibes were drastically different.

Photographed by Steven Meisel, Hadid donned the brand’s bags du jour: the Wander and the Arcadie. While the model has posed for Miu Miu campaigns before, this shoot’s 1930s vibe was utterly novel. With her soft finger waves and wide-eyed gaze, Hadid brilliantly captured the innate glamour of the era.

One outfit included a blue halter sundress with blooming flowers, paired with a sunny yellow Wander bag, which retails for $2,750. In another, she wore a navy blue, button-down dress with an exaggerated white collar — a staple of the 1930s. This time, she held the Miu Miu Arcadie bag, an east-west style that’s one of her IRL favorites. Priced slightly higher than the Wander, the Arcadie sells for $2,950.

If this isn’t range, I don’t know what is.