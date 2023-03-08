Gigi Hadid needs no introduction. In fact, “Gigi” could stand alone as a mononym — the way other supermodels like Naomi, Kate, and her sister, Bella, can. With zero exaggeration, Hadid is the supermodel of our generation.

She’s a magazine darling, gracing countless covers and editorials; She’s an easy favorite of designers like Donatella Versace and Tommy Hilfiger, so much so that Hadid even worked with the latter on a series of collections. She’s been the face of some of the most popular luxury (Chanel, Versace, and Moschino) and high street (Reebok and Maybelline) brands. Her range knows no limits.

Just last September, the supermodel launched her own cashmere label, Guest In Residence, cementing her spot in the fashion stratosphere — not just as muse, but designer herself. Hadid most recently added “host” to her resume after joining Netflix’s Next In Fashion, a design competition ushering in the next generation of talent. All this to say: she is the moment.

Hadid famously got her first modeling gig at just two years old for Baby Guess. She returned to modeling in 2011 and, just three years later, landed her first Fashion Week stint. The following year, she was made a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Since then, she’s been a fixture at fashion month, jet-setting around the world to walk the runways of Givenchy, Fendi, and Prada, among many others. She often opens or closes their shows — runway positions reserved for the most elite.

With fashion month having officially wrapped, let’s look back at Hadid’s most iconic runway moments to date.

Prada Fall 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Prada outfitted Hadid in a black sweater and grey skirt with floral appliqués, with a matching coat that needs to be in everyone’s fall wardrobe.

Givenchy Spring 2023 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The Canadian tuxedo got a contemporary refresh in this Givenchy ‘fit, thanks to overdrawn sleeves and cargo details.

Victoria Beckham Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The supermodel looked both elegant and sultry in this black blazer and trousers ensemble sans shirt.

Isabel Marant Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The Guest In Residence founder made a case for bulky camo dresses after stunning in this little number.

Vogue World JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Vogue World show, Hadid stepped out in one of the most polarizing early aughts trends: dresses over pants.

Versace Fall 2022 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Everything about this saucy scarlet look just works — the sheer, boned bodice, the blood-red latex tights and gloves, even the layered chokers. I give it a solid 10/10.

Coperni Fall 2022 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Before the Carrie Bradshaw-approved rosette trend made their comeback, the floral embellishments lined Hadid’s dainty powder pink dress at Coperni.

Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you were waiting for a cue to buy a sleek black jumpsuit: here it is. If it has cut-outs across the torso like Hadid’s Ralph Lauren number, even better.

Fendi Fall 2020 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Fendi’s MFW show saw Hadid rocking a full leather ensemble in a yummy shade of caramel.

Moschino Spring 2020 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The Netflix host was every bit the whimsical bride in this oversized bow dress by Moschino.

Versace Fall 2019 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images She turned heads in this strappy Versace number with gold chain details — proving that Hadid and Versace are a match made in fashion heaven.

Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2018 Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images This Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid collab ensemble — featuring a crop tee and leather pants — made the supermodel look race-day-ready, F1 fan or not.

Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though she wore them in 2017, Hadid’s low-low leather pants look straight out of 2001.

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2016 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images If Princess Leia ruled Versailles sans uprisings, this is what her couture wardrobe would have looked like.