Gigi Hadid Accessorized Her New Cashmere Line With A Bridgerton-Style Corset

Gigi Hadid has launched her latest venture, Guest in Residence, a cashmere line intended to last for years rather than the typical fast fashion cycle. The brand launched on Sept. 7 and is already picking up celebrity buzz, which is to be expected, because who doesn’t love a cashmere sweater?

To celebrate its launch, Hadid wore a bright pink button-up shirt from the collection with a regencycore-style corset over top to the brand’s launch party in Manhattan on Sept. 6. The creamy pink corset complimented the oversized, distressed khaki pants, while the cashmere sweater was worn unbuttoned under the corset, with one shoulder slightly exposed. She accessorized the look with a Barbie pink mini bag by Miu Miu, matching pink pointed toe heels, and a three-layer gold chain necklace.

Guest In Residence is not only making a splash for its cozy knits just in time for sweater weather, but the bright aesthetic is being modeled by an incredibly diverse cast of models, ranging from toddlers to grandparents, with many different abilities and skin tones represented. You can shop the collection now, including some pieces from the Fall Color Pop below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.