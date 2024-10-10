Gigi Hadid Wore Bermuda Shorts, & Now I Want To Wear Bermuda Shorts

When it comes to nailing that perfect blend of laid-back and edgy, Gigi Hadid just gets it. Case in point: her appearance at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show, where the model brought her signature cool-girl energy to the front row. Hadid sported an oversize black leather jacket that instantly gave her ensemble a downtown-cool vibe — but the real highlight? A pair of high-waisted checkered shorts that channeled just the right amount of fun.

Underneath the jacket, Hadid kept it classic with a white crewneck tee, proving that sometimes the best outfits are built around the basics. Her accessories — a black belt and a mini handbag — also showed that when your outfit’s this good, you don’t need much else.

Gigi’s Leather & Checks Moment

Hadid’s basic white tee was the kind of styling move that says, “I didn’t overthink this, but it’s still perfect.” Those high-waisted checkered shorts, meanwhile, added just the right amount of playfulness to the outfit’s overall vibe.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

They weren’t your average Bermuda shorts, either. Crafted from what appeared to be tweed, they offered a fun contrast to the tough leather jacket, striking the perfect balance of playful and polished.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

Her accessories, including a black Miu Miu mini handbag and black Penny Coin loafers, let the outfit do the talking without overwhelming the overall look.

Effortless Edge, Gigi Style

Hadid’s been giving fans a masterclass in casual cool for years. Mixing structured pieces with playful details is her street style signature, and her Paris Fashion Week moment was no exception.

Earlier this year, she was spotted at Milan Fashion Week in head-to-toe white that gave off serious tailored-meets-comfy vibes.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in February 2023, she stepped out after an appearance on the Today show in New York City, wearing a monochromatic beige shorts-and-jacket combo that turned heads for all the right reasons.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The tailored Bermuda shorts, blazer, and sheer tights brought the same structured-meets-relaxed vibe she channeled at Paris Fashion Week.

Another day, another Gigi Hadid style moment we’ll be talking about for weeks.