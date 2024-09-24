Gigi Hadid wears many hats, figuratively speaking. On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Guest in Residence founder celebrated her daughter Khai’s 4th birthday and threw quite the bash for the occasion. In major mom mode, she arranged a Baby Yoda-themed party with rainbow cakes and colorful pony rides, among other fantasy elements.

The following day, however, she traded her supermom hat for her supermodel one and jetted off to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

Gigi’s Gossip Girl-Coded Look

Since giving birth, Hadid runway sightings have become much more rare. Case in point: This Spring/Summer 2025 season, she skipped New York, London, and most of Milan save for one show: Versace’s.

The supermodel has been a longtime muse of Donatella Versace. Apart from starring in campaigns and rocking the designer’s styles to important events like the Met Gala, Hadid has been a Versace runway fixture since 2015. Naturally, when the label showed its latest collection on Friday, Sept. 20, she was not only in attendance — she was stomping the catwalk.

She strutted down the runway in a brown midi printed with blue flowers all over. The spring-ready dress featured a one-shoulder detail with two separate straps on one side.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the dress feels unplaceable, how it was styled was reminiscent of a pop culture icon: Blair Waldorf. The fictional high school dictator loved a colored tights moment. She made the obnoxious accessory look so chic that she unwittingly started a bright hosiery revolution IRL from the late aughts to the early 2010s. Like many trends from that era, it was eventually labeled “cheugy.”

Hadid’s runway look — with her sheer red stockings — completely fit the Waldorfian bill.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A (Chic) Fashion Sin

Aside from the controversial cheugy choice, Hadid committed an even bigger fashion sin on the runway: wearing tights with sandals. On her, however, the crime is forgiven — she made it look so chic.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Apart from her strappy sandals-and-tights combo, fashion fans zeroed in on her shoulder bag — a shiny new take on Versace’s Kleio Quilted Bag. While hers isn’t available online yet, a matte version can be purchased for a cool $2,390.

Here’s to praying for more Hadid runway sightings for the rest of the season.