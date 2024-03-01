Normally, what goes down on Paris Fashion Week’s designer runways is only relevant to capital-F, Fashion People. But this season, PFW provided looks so wild, so weird, so interesting that even the most out-of-touch would likely get a thrill — if not an outright chuckle.

We, at Bustle, collected all the most exciting moments (read: bare butts, Julia Fox, and bag dresses) and left out the boring stuff (read: nepo baby models and $2k cardigans). Not everyone needs to be updated on Emily Ratajkowski’s full Parisian itinerary, for example, but her surprisingly wearable fashion week looks? Absolutely worthy of a screenshot.

And Saint Laurent sending 75% of their models down the runway with their nipples exposed? Most would have a strong opinion on that. Likewise, though Schiaparelli is the farthest thing from an attainable brand, they converted braided hair into neckties this season — a choice that will amuse all.

Ahead, a curated list of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 moments that will delight and surprise even the most disinterested.

Schiaparelli Debuted Hair Neckties

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Any predictions for what the Schiaparelli runway will hold are almost always wrong. Ever the provocateur, the brand is known for unexpected, conceptual designs that wow. Last season, for example, they sent Kendall Jenner down the runway in a dress covered in red fingernails.

This season, creative director Daniel Roseberry chose to spotlight hair, turning extensions into braided neckties for added shock value.

Emily Ratajkowski Served A+ Looks

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski’s runway moments are buzzy, for sure. Her front-row ensembles, however, take the cake. She has been slaying the streets of Paris all week long for shows like Acne Studios, Courrèges, and more. Her most recent look, which she wore for Loewe, included an open blazer and leather skirt.

75% Of Saint Laurent Models Flaunted Nips

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Yes, designers have been freeing the nipple left and right for a few seasons now, but Saint Laurent took the movement to the extreme. The luxury label sent dozens of nipple-bearing looks down its Fall/Winter 2024 runway — 36 out of 48, to be exact.

Whether the models were outfitted in pussy bow blouses, pencil skirt ’fits, or draped dresses, sheer was the collection’s resounding theme.

Julia Fox Walked For Pressiat

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Surprise it girl appearances have become somewhat of a staple at Pressiat’s shows. Halsey made her modeling debut on the label’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway and a year later, Pressiat imported Julia Fox to strut down the catwalk.

The model donned a plunging dress layered under a massive fuzzy coat. While she’s a NYFW fixture on and off the runway, this marked her first-ever PFW runway gig.

Butt Cheeks Also Took Center Stage

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox wasn’t the only jaw-dropping surprise on the label’s runway. Pressiat dressed another model in a low-rise black skirt that dipped well past her butt — which was totally bare, BTW. The shocking design was made that much more provocative with a dainty chainlink G-string built in.

Acne Showed Bag Dresses

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

As always, fashionista favorite brand Acne Studios delivered looks that dominated the fashion girl group chats. They revealed garments with handbag-like zippers built into the construction — part dress, part bag. Ratajkowski even sported the avant-garde design while in Paris.

Chemena Kamali’s Chloe Debut

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week saw the dawn of a new Moschino, under its recently-appointed creative director Adrian Appiolaza. Chloé, who recently brought on a new creative director of their own, also had a successful show. Chemena Kamali’s debut featured ruffled chiffon gowns and dreamy lace confections.

The show culminated in the sweetest moment: Kamali’s child excitedly ran up and hugged her during the final walk. It was an aww moment.